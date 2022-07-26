LGBTQ+ rights group believes Commonwealth Games will be key for highlighting inequalities persist

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham can be a means of highlighting where inequalities remain, a global LGBTQ+ rights group hopes.

According to data from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), 35 Commonwealth countries continue to criminalize homosexual relations.

The multi-sport event kicks off on Thursday with an opening ceremony, before which a meeting of Commonwealth sports ministers will take place in the city on Wednesday.

Chamindra Weerawardhana, the senior advisor to ILGA World’s Gender Identity & Expression and Sex Characteristics Program, hopes bringing people together from around the world can shed light on the security threats that people from the LGBTQ+ community continue to face .

“Sport has the power to bring communities together, and events such as the Commonwealth Games can also be important moments to highlight where inequalities persist within these communities,” said Dr. Weerawardhana.

To date, 35 Commonwealth member states continue to criminalize same-sex consensual sexual relations. Governments often claim that these laws are ‘dormant’, but our research shows that how – and how often – they are actually enforced abruptly and in unpredictable ways, leaving both our communities on the ground and asylum seekers who managed to flee under constant threat. .

“We are seeing some progress, for example with the Supreme Court in Antigua and Barbuda finding criminal laws unconstitutional, or the landmark decision by a UN commission on a case brought by an activist from Sri Lanka that criminalized intimacy between same-sex women is a violation of human rights.

“However, violence and discrimination persist and continue to exclude millions of people from full participation in society. And if this happens, we all lose.’

Opened last week in Birmingham’s Gay Village, ahead of the start of the Games, Pride House provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes, but also welcomes people from outside the community to have challenging conversations about some of the key inclusion issues within sports, such as transgender policy.