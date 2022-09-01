LG unveils the world’s largest OLED TV with a 97-INCH screen

<!–

LG has presented the world’s largest OLED TV with an ‘awesome’ 97-inch screen – about the size of a double bed.

The OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, which can be seen this week at IFA 2022 in Berlin, will be available by the end of the year.

The Korean company said it will “provide immersive, large-scale viewing experiences” when released, which should be in time for the World Cup.

The company has not yet revealed a price for the monster display, although it is rumored to be over £20,000.

At 97 inches diagonally, LG’s OLED evo Gallery Edition TV (pictured) is the world’s largest OLED TV

WHAT IS OLED? OLED, or organic light-emitting diodes, work by sending electricity through certain materials that glow red, green, and blue. It is the only TV technology that creates color in this way. For example, LCDs use color filters and liquid crystals that block light to create an image. Meanwhile, plasmas use UV light by triggering gas pockets that create red, green and blue phosphors. This means that OLEDs can be thinner and more flexible than any other television technology on the market today.

Specific launch dates for “major markets” will be revealed in the coming weeks, LG said.

OLED TVs use self-illuminated pixels that can be turned on and off individually to reproduce “perfect blacks and incredibly natural colors.”

But LG describes this new TV as “OLED evo,” which is essentially a term coined by the Korean company to refer to an OLED display with enhanced brightness.

Designed to be wall-mounted, the huge TV is part of LG’s G2 series of TVs, which are based on OLED display technology with 4K resolution and a flat design.

It also has “advanced AI-based image processing technologies” to deliver lifelike images and an immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

LG said in a statement: “The world’s largest OLED TV, the 97-inch G2 model, adds a whole new dimension to home entertainment with its self-illuminated OLED picture quality.

“LG OLED, the undisputed leader of the global premium TV market for nine consecutive years, has become the choice of millions of consumers around the world.”

OLED evo Gallery Edition TV will be shown at IFA 2022 in Berlin next to a 42-inch screen for comparison

It is unknown when LG’s massive new model will be available, although it will likely be before the World Cup kicks off on November 20.

“World Cup fever has always been a useful boost to TV sales,” said Leo Gebbie, an analyst for connected devices at CCS Insight.

“The timing of a winter tournament so close to the holidays should stimulate interest here.”

LG has a huge booth for itself at IFA 2022 this week to showcase new products from TVs to gaming monitors and smart home solutions.

Held annually, IFA, or Internationale Funkausstellung, is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for consumer electronics and home appliances, held annually in Berlin.

This year’s IFA will run from September 2-6 and will be the first full-scale in-person event in three years, due to disruption from the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

MailOnline is present at the show and brings you all the latest news from Berlin.