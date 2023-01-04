LG shows off a 97-inch wireless TV and transparent refrigerator with color-changing LED doors at CES

LG designs interactive and wireless technologies for the homes of the future.

The South Korea-based company announced a 97-inch wireless television and transparent refrigerator with color-changing doors to match your mood at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The design of the new OLED M3 television eliminates the need for cables and instead is powered via the company’s Zero Connect technology, which transmits HDMI-quality signals up to 30 feet and a variety of audio formats – it has just one power cord.

The fridge, called MoodUp, is powered by a companion app that allows users to choose from 22 colors for the top door panel and 19 colors for the bottom, allowing them to change the look of the fridge and their kitchen environment.

LG unveiled several other technologies at the Media Day event, such as several televisions that come with Paramount streaming, but the M3 and MoodUp stole the show this year.

LG unveiled the world’s first wireless television at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The ‘home of the future’ is a space that offers residents an interactive experience, wireless technology and smart design. And this is what LG showed on Wednesday.

M3 is the first television to eliminate cables needed to connect other devices such as speakers and streaming boxes.

The innovation instead features LG’s new Zero Connect Box that can be placed anywhere in the same room.

The box is designed with multiple ports for other devices and wirelessly transmits the audio and video signals to the M3.

The design of the new OLED M3 television eliminates the need for cables and is instead powered by the company’s Zero Connect technology that transmits an HDMI-quality signal up to 30 feet

LG said users can transmit up to 4K video at 120 Hz, which is a necessary criteria for gaming and streaming.

And all functions on the Zero Connect Box are voice controlled.

Despite the huge screen, M3 is designed to sit flush against the wall with no visible gap, which is a popular method for new televisions as it allows owners to display artwork on the screen when not in use.

However, LG has not revealed a full list of specs for M3 or the cost and when it will hit the market.

During the CES event, the electronics company moved from the living room to the kitchen to show off the future of refrigerators.

The MoodUp is designed with color schemes to match your mood and even the season, such as red and green for Christmas.

LG also showed off its MoodUp refrigerator with color-changing LED panel doors

Users can select different color schemes to reflect their mood or a specific season

The fridge is also designed with sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Users can match their mood – or the current fridge color or theme – to songs from their favorite music streaming apps or the Music Collection playlist in the ThinQ app.

And there is a function that changes the panel colors according to the music.

LG also designed the gadget to warn users when the door is left open too long.

And when the colors are off, the doors are transparent

The panel on the door left open flashes repeatedly to let users know to close the door and prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption.

And MoodUP’s motion sensors detect when someone approaches – both panels flash as a welcome.

However, the colors can also be changed to gray or white to match a more traditional look or can be omitted so that the doors are see-through.

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said: “We at LG have always found exciting new ways to take the customer experience to the next level and we are proud to do it again with the brand new MoodUP refrigerator. .

“Bringing colour, music and convenience to the kitchen, this unique refrigerator incorporates LG’s very latest technologies and innovative design features. It shows our continued commitment to a better life at home.”

If you enjoyed this article…

LG launches massive 325-inch TV with eye-watering £1.2M price tag

LG unveils its AMAZING TV yet: Bizarre ‘StanbyME’ has a 27-inch screen on a stand you can wheel around the house