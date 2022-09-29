Lewis Hamilton wears unzipped patchwork cardigan ahead of Singapore Formula One Grand Prix

He likes to wear designer labels that make him stand out from the crowd.

And on Thursday, Lewis Hamilton, 37, showed his tattooed chest as he stepped outside in an unzipped patchwork cardigan from Kenzo that has yet to be released.

The blue and yellow knit was a cropped style and he paired it with cream chinos from the same label.

Grandma called… Lewis Hamilton showed off his tattooed chest under an unzipped patchwork vest and chinos for the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix on Thursday

Making his own style rules: The blue and yellow knit was a cropped style and he paired it with a pair of cream chinos from the same label

He wore Kenzo Smile boots costing £760 and Nanushka sunglasses costing £275.

Lewis was pictured arriving at the Marina Bay City Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, which is scheduled for October 2.

The outing comes as it was revealed that Alex Albon will be competing in the Grand Prix this weekend, three weeks after he suffered respiratory problems and had to be on a ventilator.

He did his thing: Lewis was pictured arriving at the Marina Bay City Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for October 2.

Details: He wore a series of necklaces for the outing

Accessorize all areas: He wore Nanushka sunglasses that cost £275

The London-born Williams driver suffered complications from surgery when he was eliminated from the final lap in Italy with appendicitis.

But the 26-year-old insists he is ready to return to his Williams cockpit, despite Sunday’s race in humid Singapore being considered one of the toughest challenges of the year.

“My preparation for Singapore was a little different than usual, but I feel good and I have done everything I can to prepare for one of the most physical races on the calendar,” Albon said.

Return: Alex Albon is set to return for Singapore Grand Prix after breathing problems

“I’m not underestimating how big the challenge this is going to be, but I’m looking forward to getting out on track and riding again on Friday.

“It’s a great street circuit and for me the closest race to home in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and see the fans that have come.

Albon, who races under the Thai flag due to his mother Kankamol’s nationality, became ill at Monza and was replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.

The 27-year-old Dutchman finished an impressive ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

De Vries is on standby if Albon is unable to race on the sport’s first return to Singapore since the pandemic.