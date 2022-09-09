Lewis Hamilton steps out in a couture raincoat and shorts co-ord at the Italian Grand Prix

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is known for his quirky sense of style and bold looks.

And Lewis Hamilton once again attracted attention on Friday when he arrived to practice on the first day of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The 37-year-old driver opted for a paint-speckled two-piece from designer Teddy Von Ranson’s AW/22 collection.

Fashion-forward: Lewis Hamilton, 37, once again showed his colorful sense of style in a couture raincoat and shorts on Friday as he stepped out at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza

The ensemble consisted of longline basketball-style shorts and a matching hooded raincoat – with purple, yellow and white speckles.

Lewis paired the look with a pair of black boots from Grenson Shoes, which cost £335.

While the sportsman shielded his eyes with sunglasses for his collaboration with the police, he watched every inch of the superstar as he added a selection of bling silver rings.

The three-day event starts on the first day of the Monza Grand Prix and will end on Sunday.

Colorful: His paint-speckled two-piece was from designer Teddy Von Ranson’s AW/22 collection

Style: The ensemble consisted of long basketball shorts and a matching hooded raincoat – with purple, yellow and white speckles

While Formula 1 Frenzy will take over Singapore’s Marina Bay on October 2, as the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​next to kick off.

Friday’s performance comes after Lewis was knocked down by former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve last weekend.

Jacques spoke out on his view that Lewis’s recent behavior is unacceptable – after the Formula 1 star was furious at his recent Dutch Grand Prix loss.

Accessories: The sportsman shielded his eyes with sunglasses for his collaboration with the police and looked like the superstar every inch when he added a selection of bling silver rings

Selfie: Lewis posed for snaps with attendees before his first day of practice for the Italian League

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the win of the competition after overtaking Lewis, who was in first place just 15 laps from the end.

But the star went from first to fourth after being put on medium tires, furious at his team: ‘I can’t believe you f****** f***** me. I can’t tell you how ****** I am. That was the biggest f*** up.’

And this outburst led Jacques to claim that Lewis’ attitude is ‘not befitting a champion’ in his… Formula1.nl column.

He said: “I was amazed at Lewis Hamilton’s outburst in the race and especially the way it was done.

Bling: Lewis looked like the superstar every inch when he added a selection of bling silver rings

“He was aggressive, almost insulting. It is good that he has apologized, but this is not befitting a champion. After everything the team has done for him, you shouldn’t talk to them like that.’

Lewis eventually apologized to his team, sharing on Instagram: “I didn’t do well last week and we didn’t do well today (Sunday), but we win and lose as a team.

“We’ve been through worse. Everyone is doing their best and that’s all we can do.

“We will stand up and win again. I have 100% confidence in this team and where we are going.”

The result meant Max Verstappen took his 10th win of the year, extending his points advantage in the drivers’ championship to 109, while Hamilton remains this season without a win and sixth in the standings.