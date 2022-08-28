Lewis Hamilton stands out from the crowd in a red ensemble as he arrives at the Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton conjured up images of comfortable Sunday afternoons with the grandparents ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, albeit unintentionally.

The fashion-conscious Formula 1 asset bore a striking resemblance to a knitted tea cozy courtesy of his designer balaclava as he inspected the circuit at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Adorned with a signature daisy pattern, his headgear — exposing only Hamilton’s eyes and nose — inevitably caught the eye during the short outing.

Lewis added to his look with a color-coordinated ensemble, this time for a chunky purple cardigan, a long-sleeved top and generously cut cargo pants.

To round out the garish look, Lewis wore a pair of rather outlandish white sneakers with deep, oversized soles as he prepared for a practice run.

Speechless fans were quick to voice their opinion on social media, commenting: “It’s like his grandma knitted it especially for this event, so he had to promise to wear it.”

A second added, “I’m pretty sure he could afford help with the wardrobe.”

While a third wrote, “Fashion is…an interesting industry.”

However, one impressed fan gave the unusual look a thumbs up and wrote: “This one looks cute.”

Here we go again: The next day, he continued his trend for bright outfits by wearing bright red cameo pants with a matching T-shirt and vest.

The star opted for red and white sneakers and even matched his phone case to the look.

Lewis has won one race every season of his career except this one. Nine races remain in 2022, including Saturday’s over the slightly reprofiled 4.35-mile Spa circuit, to maintain that unique record.

He came over the radio to ask, “How far were we?” The Mercedes man was prepared for some hard analysis, but not quite the bleak fact that he was broken. “1.8 seconds to Verstappen,” race engineer Peter Bonnington said apologetically.

“A comma eight seconds!” Hamilton repeated in a line of near disbelief. And that was almost certainly the end of his hopes of winning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, in which what in theory would have seemed like a realistic scenario with the world championship’s two leading drivers, Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, being given null and void engine penalties. causing them to come down. schedule.

Lewis was only seventh in qualifying and his teammate George Russell eighth, 2.1 seconds shy. They will start fourth and fifth once the hoses and ladders of various sanctions have been applied.

Verstappen, who took pole by a sixth tenth of a second and more ahead of Carlos Sainz, will start in 15th and given the magic carpet he sits on, he is just as likely to be a victor as anyone. Leclerc will start in 16th, trailing fourth in qualifying.

Sergio Perez, in the second Red Bull, shares the front row with Sainz, after being third fastest yesterday. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, sixth fastest, starts third. It’s as simple as advanced math, this lark.

Lewis was lost for answers as he conducted his post-session interviews. One consolation was beating Russell – his number one priority. But apart from that, there was nothing to cheer him up on this cool, slate-cloudy afternoon in the Ardennes forest.

Down a flight of steps in the paddock, Toto Wolff called it the ‘worst qualifying I’ve had in 10 years’. “Lewis said it’s like dragging a parachute behind you,” said the Mercedes team principal.

It was all the harder to digest as Russell took pole in Hungary before the summer break.

He and Lewis finished that race in third and second place. There was hope in the air, but that was to ignore the Red Bull’s sheer rocketry pace, as well as Mercedes’ stubborn limitations. They are slow in a straight line and the cooler temperature of 15C yesterday hardly helped their cause.

Nor did the FIA’s new technical guideline, which stipulates that the skid block under the monocoque be uniformly 10mm thick, as some had expected.

“It’s very simple,” Lewis said. “We just weren’t very fast. I had no problem with the tires. It’s the car. There is no point.

‘I have tried everything. I set everything up. I took everything off. I changed wings. I have changed the settings. I did everything this weekend, many things. I never thought we’d ever be two seconds apart, so it’s much, much worse than expected today.

“I don’t want to use the word disappointing because you have to think of all the people who work so hard to get it right.

“Of course I wish we were right. I wish we brought the upgrades that pushed us forward and I wish we fought at the front. It hurts. Believe me it hurts. But at this point you have to laugh about it.

“I’m not fighting for a championship. I can’t get too serious and too low. I have a responsibility to keep morale high and keep pushing. We cannot be discouraged. Yeah, it sucks and it’s slow, really slow, but we’ll start fourth tomorrow and who knows, we might have a shot at a podium. We must remain optimistic.’