Lewis Hamilton snubs Max Verstappen as one of his top F1 rivals with last season’s wounds still raw

Lewis Hamilton ignored Max Verstappen by emphatically not naming his arch-rival as one of the best drivers he has seen in his 299 racing career.

The seven-time world champion spoke for his triple century at the Paul Ricard circuit, a 50-minute drive east of Marseille, where it’s about as hot as London at the start of the week.

He turned the clock back to 2007 and his debut season with McLaren, where he endured a strained relationship with then two-time reigning world champion Fernando Alonso. The Briton shaded their duel and Alonso walked out with a high opinion.

“It’s hard to say who the strongest competitor is because every time you play against someone, you’re in a different place in your life,” said Hamilton.

“I remember standing next to Fernando when I was 22. I was so young mentally. There was pressure against a great like him. And pace wise I would say Fernando (was the best). We had good fights. I wish we had some more.’

How time heals! The pair could barely stand sharing a campervan at the height of their animosity, a situation exacerbated by the Spygate controversy involving Alonso.

But Hamilton made no mention of the two more recent thorns in his flesh: Nico Rosberg, who beat him to the title in 2016, or Verstappen, who denied him last year using a race control misfit.

That wound is raw, as Hamilton emphasized by comparing him unfavorably to Charles Leclerc after the British Grand Prix. “Charles put in a great fight,” said Hamilton, before referring to his previous collision with Verstappen at Silverstone. “Charles is a very sensible driver – clearly very different from what I experienced last year.”

Hamilton, 37, will sit out first practice on Friday. Nyck de Vries, the Formula E champion, takes his place as teams have to give up a seat to a rookie at least twice. The Brit is coming back for the second training session.