Lewis Hamilton slams Mercedes ‘f*** up’ as pit stop strategy blows the Brit’s chances

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lewis Hamilton exploded into a furious rant over the team radio after Mercedes’ pit stop strategy ruined the Briton’s chances of a first race win of the season.

The seven-time world champion showed an impressive pace during Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix and later had the chance to cross the checkered flag first, ahead of arch-rival and home favorite Max Verstappen.

After Mercedes opted for a one-stop strategy, Hamilton led the race when a safety car was started on lap 55 – as the reigning Red Bull champion and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc drove into the pits to change tyres.

Lewis Hamilton was furious after Mercedes’ pit stop strategy ruined his chances of a race win

Home favorite Max Verstappen overtook the 37-year-old late to win the Dutch Grand Prix

Although Hamilton was told to stay out to maintain track position, Mercedes called in teammate George Russell after the 24-year-old insisted he lost tire temperature on the mediums.

At the restart on lap 61, Verstappen was directly behind Hamilton on fresher tires and easily outpaced the Mercedes driver to retake the lead.

To rub Hamilton’s wounds with salt, Leclerc and Russell also managed to catch up late to force the 37-year-old back to fourth in front of the checkered flag.

“That was the biggest f*** up,” Hamilton shouted over the Mercedes team radio.

“I can’t believe you fucking screwed me. I can’t tell you how crazy I am.’

After the checkered flag fell, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington said, “Sorry about that, Lewis.

“It looked good, but we’ll sit down and review the decisions we’ve made.”

Mercedes’ one-stop strategy also helped teammate George Russell overtake Hamilton

Toto Wolff added his vote to the list of excuses. “Lewis, sorry it didn’t work out,” said the Mercedes team principal.

‘We took a risk. Let’s talk it over with us in the office.’

Hamilton came on the radio just to thank his mechanics, leaving out his team’s strategy department, led by James Vowles.

“To all the mechanics, great job today,” he said.

“It was the best pit stop of the season, so thank you for the continued effort. Let’s keep pushing. We still have points today.’

An hour after the checkered flag fell, Hamilton explained his radio rage.

He later apologized to his team for losing it over the radio, admitting he was at ‘breaking point’.

“I don’t want to apologize for my passion because that’s how I’m made and I don’t always get it right,” he said.

“I’m sorry to my team for what I said because it was made in the heat of the moment.

‘Of course I am disappointed. It was such a roller coaster ride this year. I came in second, I caught them (Verstappen) and thought, “Wow, we could fight for a win here, and maybe a one-two”.

“And then the safety car came through and damn emotions were everywhere. I knew at that moment that I had lost him, because everyone was on the soft band and there was no way I could keep them behind me.’