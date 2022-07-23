Lewis Hamilton shows off his unique sense of style

He is known for his love of crazy fashion.

And Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 37, was certainly no wallflower when he showed up at the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet on Thursday.

The Mercedes driver stood out from the crowd in a yellow corduroy vest and trousers as he strolled the famed Circuit Paul Ricard.

He had his muscular and tattooed arms in the top and completed his summer look with sturdy black boots.

Lewis wore stylish black sunglasses on arrival at the site, with the Grand Prix running from Friday to Sunday.

The racer wore his short dark hair in his usual braids and sported some facial hair.

The outing comes after Lewis expressed his support behind the climate activists who invaded the track earlier this month at this year’s British Grand Prix, where he took a record 13th podium in a single race.

Northamptonshire police said seven people were arrested after the invasion in the opening round of the Silverstone match, after five protesters stormed the Wellington Straight before sitting down.

The race had already been halted after Zhou Guanyu’s crash, followed by a 53-minute delay before the restart on an action-packed day at Silverstone.

Preparation: Lewis takes part in the first practice at Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix on Friday

Hamilton, perhaps to the surprise of many fans, supported the protests on Twitter – reportedly from climate activist group Just Stop Oil – although he warned that storming the track on race day was far too dangerous.

The seven-time world champion said: “As we have seen today, this is a very dangerous sport.

“I was not aware of today’s protests, and while I will always support those who stand up for what they believe in, it must be done safely.

“Please don’t jump on our racetracks to protest, we don’t want to endanger you.”

To loud cheers from the watching crowd, the quintet was quickly dragged away by marshals.

But in a race that saw ambulances and emergency services on the scene, there could almost have been more incidents after the protesters stormed the fastest part of the track.