Lewis Hamilton shows off his sense of style in a magenta suit in Monza following furious outburst

He was labeled ‘aggressive and abusive’ after his explicit outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, however, appeared to put his woes behind him as he walked the paddock on Thursday at Autodromo Nazionale in Monza, Italy.

The 37-year-old driver stood out in a baggy magenta suit and bundled up in a matching fleece jacket.

Despite the sunny September sun as he paced the track, Lewis paired the look with a wool polo collar and a matching beanie.

He looked like the sports star every inch – Lewis added some extra bling by wearing several silver rings on his fingers and a pair of sleep earrings.

He completed his ensemble with some classy Prada shades as he roamed the bustling track.

His appearance comes after former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve punched the motorsport legend last weekend.

The Briton was outraged by the decision to pit his teammate George Russell and put him on faster tires while Lewis was in first place.

The result of the move meant that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was able to overtake Lewis and eventually overtake him to win the race.

The seven-time champion would eventually miss out on a podium finish when he came in fourth, with Russell even passing him to finish second.

The Silver Arrows driver told his team: ‘I can’t believe you screwed me like that, I can’t tell you how p****d I am. That was the biggest f*** up.’

This outburst led Jacques to claim that Lewis’ attitude is “not befitting a champion” in his… Formula1.nl column.

He said: “I was amazed at Lewis Hamilton’s outburst in the race and especially the way it was done.

“He was aggressive, almost insulting. It is good that he has apologized, but this is not befitting a champion.

“After everything the team has done for him, you shouldn’t talk to them like that.”

Hamilton eventually apologized to his team, saying he continues to have “100% confidence” in the team.

He said on Instagram: “I didn’t do well last week and we didn’t do well today (Sunday), but we win and lose as a team.

“We’ve been through worse. Everyone is doing their best and that’s all we can do.

“We will stand up and win again. I have 100% confidence in this team and where we are going.”

The result meant Max Verstappen took his 10th win of the year, increasing his drivers’ championship points advantage to 109, while Hamilton remains this season without a win and sixth in the standings.