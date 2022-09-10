Lewis Hamilton looks effortlessly stylish in a Valentino varsity jacket at the Italian Grand Prix

<!–

He is preparing to participate in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

And Lewis Hamilton looked effortlessly stylish as he headed to Monza Racecourse on Saturday to prep for competition.

The Formula 1 ace, 37, wore a navy blue varsity jacket from Valentino, which is on sale from the fashion house for £2,450.00.

He paired the navy and white piece with matching cargo pants and a white t-shirt.

Lewis remained comfortable and opted for a pair of white Valentino sneakers – shielding his eyes with dark sunglasses.

The sportsman, who hails from Hertfordshire, added a collection of silver rings and chain necklaces, in addition to metal cross earrings.

The Mercedes driver was greeted by a swarm of adoring fans on arrival, as he stopped to sign autographs.

Day one preparations for the Italian Grand Prix started on Friday, with Lewis doing some practice for Sunday’s race.

And prior to training, the British driver, along with compatriots George Russell and Lando Norris, held a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died Thursday afternoon in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

And to pay their respects, all drivers and race officials wore black armbands during the tribute to Her Majesty in the pit lane on Friday afternoon.

The race is still scheduled to go ahead, but there will be another grid-based tribute before Sunday’s race start at 2 p.m., although details on this have yet to be announced.

While Formula 1 Frenzy will take over Singapore’s Marina Bay on October 2, as the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​next to kick off.

