Lewis Hamilton faces a fine for wearing his nose stud during Singapore Grand Prix third practice

Lewis Hamilton faces a fine after being subpoenaed by stewards for repairing a nose stud in violation of FIA rules.

The Mercedes man wore the piece of jewelry during practice three at the Singapore Grand Prix and it is unclear whether he took it off for qualifying.

This follows a lengthy argument with the FIA ​​over jewels in the cockpit. Hamilton finally gave in ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July and had avoided piercings ever since.

The subpoena read: “The driver and team representative are required to report to the stewards at 19:45 in connection with the incident below.

“Driver 44 – Lewis Hamilton Reason Alleged Violation of Annex L, Chapter III of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.”

An FIA spokesman said a fine was the most likely option for the four-man stewarding panel, which included former British racer Derek Warwick.

Hamilton’s decision to wear a nose brace at the British Grand Prix in July also caught the attention of F1 authorities, as previously reported by Sportsmail – although he later removed it before qualifying.

At the time, the chairman of the governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, was strongly in favor of enforcing the ordinance banning drivers from wearing jewelery in their cars – and it is clear that three months later this is still the case.

While bans are sometimes imposed for violations of these rules, the most common option would be a fine, setting more of a precedent than a financial issue for Britain’s wealthiest active athlete.

After Saturday’s qualifying, Hamilton will start third on the grid, behind a front row of Charles Leclerc on pole and Sergio Perez in second. Max Verstappen starts in eighth place.

Hamilton (r) poses with front row Sergio Perez (l) and Charles Leclerc after qualifying