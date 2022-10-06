Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand Prix

<!–

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton looked effortlessly cool and stylish as he attended a preview in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver was seen on the Suzuka Circuit on Thursday in an outfit from his own collection, called Plus44World.

It comes after Lewis promised fans he would “come back stronger in Japan” after finishing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Before his visit to the racecourse in Japan, Lewis wore light-washed jeans with a baggy white T-shirt and a khaki jacket from his own line.

On his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces.

He paired the look with a pair of green and white sneakers, a beaded necklace, sunglasses and a cap.

Lewis seemed lost in thought on the track after admitting he was ‘f***ed’ in Singapore after crashing to finish ninth.

Colorful: on his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces

Fun bit: Lewis was seen in a remote-controlled car on the track

Red Bull star Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Lewis started third but barely had a smooth race and finished ninth.

“I’m so sorry guys, I’m really screwing up,” he said.

Ready to fight: on Instagram, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Sunday, promising to make a comeback in Japan

On Sunday, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Instagram, promising to make a comeback in Japan.

“To say it has been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement,” he wrote.

“The car didn’t feel like yesterday and it’s hard to fight for pole one day and end up like that the next. It’s mainly about how you get up again.’

“I always want to thank the team for their hard work and keeping the momentum going. I also want to thank the fans, those who watch at home and those who waited with us in the rain.”

He finished: ‘We will keep our heads down and keep working, keep fighting and come back stronger in Japan.’

Trackside: Lewis spoke to fans in Japan during the preview