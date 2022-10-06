WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand Prix

Entertainment
By Merry

1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince

<!–

Lewis Hamilton cuts a stylish figure in a khaki jacket and colorful T-shirt from his own collection in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix – after vowing to ‘come back stronger’ after Singapore

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 09:07, October 6, 2022 | Updated: 10:51, 6 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton looked effortlessly cool and stylish as he attended a preview in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver was seen on the Suzuka Circuit on Thursday in an outfit from his own collection, called Plus44World.

It comes after Lewis promised fans he would “come back stronger in Japan” after finishing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

On the track: Lewis Hamilton cut a stylish figure in a khaki jacket and colorful T-shirt from his own collection in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Thursday

On the track: Lewis Hamilton cut a stylish figure in a khaki jacket and colorful T-shirt from his own collection in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Thursday

On the track: Lewis Hamilton cut a stylish figure in a khaki jacket and colorful T-shirt from his own collection in Japan ahead of the Grand Prix on Thursday

Before his visit to the racecourse in Japan, Lewis wore light-washed jeans with a baggy white T-shirt and a khaki jacket from his own line.

On his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces.

He paired the look with a pair of green and white sneakers, a beaded necklace, sunglasses and a cap.

Lewis seemed lost in thought on the track after admitting he was ‘f***ed’ in Singapore after crashing to finish ninth.

Edgy: Lewis wore lightly washed jeans with a baggy white T-shirt and a khaki jacket from his own line for his visit to the racecourse in Japan

Edgy: Lewis wore lightly washed jeans with a baggy white T-shirt and a khaki jacket from his own line for his visit to the racecourse in Japan

Edgy: Lewis wore lightly washed jeans with a baggy white T-shirt and a khaki jacket from his own line for his visit to the racecourse in Japan

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Colorful: on his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces

Colorful: on his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces

Colorful: on his T-shirt and jacket were flowers and funky faces

Fun bit: Lewis was seen in a remote-controlled car on the track

Fun bit: Lewis was seen in a remote-controlled car on the track

Fun bit: Lewis was seen in a remote-controlled car on the track

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Red Bull star Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Lewis started third but barely had a smooth race and finished ninth.

“I’m so sorry guys, I’m really screwing up,” he said.

Ready to fight: on Instagram, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Sunday, promising to make a comeback in Japan

Ready to fight: on Instagram, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Sunday, promising to make a comeback in Japan

Ready to fight: on Instagram, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Sunday, promising to make a comeback in Japan

1665096654 632 Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand

1665096654 632 Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand

“To say it was a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement,” he wrote

On Sunday, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Instagram, promising to make a comeback in Japan.

“To say it has been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement,” he wrote.

“The car didn’t feel like yesterday and it’s hard to fight for pole one day and end up like that the next. It’s mainly about how you get up again.’

“I always want to thank the team for their hard work and keeping the momentum going. I also want to thank the fans, those who watch at home and those who waited with us in the rain.”

He finished: ‘We will keep our heads down and keep working, keep fighting and come back stronger in Japan.’

Trackside: Lewis spoke to fans in Japan during the preview

Trackside: Lewis spoke to fans in Japan during the preview

Trackside: Lewis spoke to fans in Japan during the preview

Not his best performance: Lewis appeared on track deep in thought after admitting he was 'f***ed' in Singapore after crashing to finish ninth

Not his best performance: Lewis appeared on track deep in thought after admitting he was 'f***ed' in Singapore after crashing to finish ninth

1665096655 521 Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand

1665096655 521 Lewis Hamilton cuts stylish figure in Japan ahead of Grand

Not his best performance: Lewis appeared on track deep in thought after admitting he was ‘f***ed’ in Singapore after crashing to finish ninth

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kaia Gerber is seriously stylish in a…

Merry

‘People love my nipples!’…

Merry

‘He’s the sweetest’:…

Merry
1 of 5,143

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More