Lewis Hamilton cuts a stylish figure with a £4k Cartier ring ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Hungary  

He is known for his unique sense of style.

And Lewis Hamilton once again turned heads as he walked through the paddock at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Sunday.

The 37-year-old racer cut a stylish figure in a burnt orange textured vest which he paired with matching black trousers.

Stylish: Lewis Hamilton, 37, cut a stylish figure in a burnt orange textured jersey and matching black trousers along with a £4,180 Cartier ring ahead of Sunday’s F1 Grand Prix in Hungary

The sportsman wore round black sunglasses on the last day of the Grand Prix after arriving at the site.

Lewis looked focused and sauntered across the grounds, layered in gold chains and a statement watch.

He sported his signature braids in a high ponytail as he showed off his collection of rings, including a Cartier ring that cost £4,180.

How much? The sportsman wore round black sunglasses after arriving at the site, with the Grand Prix lasting from Friday to Sunday

Pricey: Lewis showed off his impressive collection of accessories, including an expensive ring from luxury jewelers Cartier

Gold man: Lewis looked focused and sauntered around the grounds, layered in gold chains and a watch with a statement

Artwork: Lewis’ open sweater revealed glimpses of the body art that adorned his chest and neck

Slipping his feet into black patent boots, the racer toured the paddock for the all-important race.

Later, Lewis slipped into overalls with the team’s logo as he prepared to hit the track.

He donned a baseball cap and listened to his bluetooth headphones as he seemingly got into the zone to win.

Walk: The race car driver seemed at ease as he strolled around the track before the big race

Sparkles: Lewis also wore a cross earring in his left ear

The outing comes after Lewis expressed his support behind the climate activists who invaded the track earlier this month at this year’s British Grand Prix, where he took a record 13th podium in a single race.

Northamptonshire police said seven people were arrested after the invasion in the opening round of the Silverstone match, after five protesters stormed the Wellington Straight before sitting down.

The race had already been halted after Zhou Guanyu’s crash, followed by a 53-minute delay before the restart on an action-packed day at Silverstone.

Check it out: the sportsman also checked the car and took the time to talk to the crew

Focus: Lewis kept his head down as he seemed focused before hitting the track

Lewis supported the protests on Twitter – reportedly from climate activist group Just Stop Oil – although he warned that storming the track on race day was far too dangerous.

The seven-time world champion said: “As we have seen today, this is a very dangerous sport.

“I was not aware of today’s protests, and while I will always support those who stand up for what they believe in, it must be done safely.

Ready to rock: Later Lewis slipped into overalls with the team’s logo as he prepared to hit the track

In the zone: he put on a baseball cap and listened to his bluetooth headphones as he seemingly entered the zone, ready to win

Hello! Lewis (right) joined teammate George Russell (left) for the pre-race drivers parade

Teammates: The Mercedes team rode in the back of a classic motorbike waving to fans

Flash! Photographers surrounded the popular duo

“Please don’t jump on our racetracks to protest, we don’t want to endanger you.”

To loud cheers from the watching crowd, the quintet was quickly dragged away by marshals.

But in a race that saw ambulances and emergency services on the scene, there could almost have been more incidents after the protesters stormed the fastest part of the track.