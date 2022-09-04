Lewis Hamilton cuts a stylish figure in colourful patterned trousers and a cream jacket

Lewis Hamilton cut a stylish figure as he attended the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

The driver, 37. stood out in Marcelo Bulon pants covered in colorful pink and peach shades.

He paired this with a cream coat from Louis Gabriel Nouchi and high-tops from Jimmy Choo.

Style: Lewis Hamilton cut a stylish figure as he attended the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday

He completed his ensemble with stylish shades as he strolled

Lewis last month conjured up images of comfortable Sunday afternoons with the grandparents ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, albeit unintentionally.

Max Verstappen has won the Dutch Grand Prix at home to extend his lead in the world championship – while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes imploded.

Hamilton furious: ‘I can’t believe you’re giving me f****** f*****. I can’t tell you how ****** I am.’

That was after his team left him on medium tires 15 laps to go when everyone around him put on the faster soft tires during a safety car phase caused by Valtteri Bottas’ failure on the straight.

There it is: the driver, 37. stood out in Marcelo Bulon pants covered in colorful pink and peach shades

It meant he went from first to fourth in the final twelve laps of the 72-lap race. It was embarrassing for the Silver Arrows. Mercedes fans were to blame, but so was Hamilton.

The fashion-conscious Formula 1 asset bore a striking resemblance to a knitted tea cozy courtesy of his designer balaclava as he inspected the circuit at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Adorned with a distinctive daisy pattern, the pink headpiece — exposing only Lewis’s eyes and nose — inevitably caught the eye on his short Saturday outing.

Wow: He completed his ensemble with stylish shades as he strolled

He added to his look with a color-coordinated ensemble, this time for a chunky purple cardigan, a long-sleeved top and generously cut cargo pants.

To round out the garish look, Lewis wore a pair of rather outlandish white sneakers with deep, oversized soles as he prepared for a practice run.

Speechless fans were quick to voice their opinion on social media, commenting: “It’s like his grandma knitted it especially for this event, so he had to promise to wear it.”

A second added, “I’m pretty sure he could afford help with the wardrobe.”

While a third wrote, “Fashion is…an interesting industry.”

However, one impressed fan gave the unusual look a thumbs up and wrote: “This one looks cute.”

Don’t mind me: Lewis conjured up images of comfortable Sunday afternoons at the grandparents’ house last month ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, albeit unintentionally

Striking: the fashion-conscious Formula 1 ace looked like a knitted tea cozy courtesy of his designer balaclava as he inspected the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Divorced at birth: Lewis Hamilton in Belgium on Saturday (L) and a knitted tea cozy (R)

Opening the floodgates: speechless fans quickly expressed their views on social media

The next day, he continued his trend for bright outfits by wearing bright red cameo pants with a matching T-shirt and vest.

But just hours later, Lewis had to withdraw from the Belgian Grand Prix on the first lap after a collision with Fernando Alonso – with the Spaniard suggesting that his former team-mate can only race at the front of the grid.

He was launched into the air after battling Alonso for second place at Les Combes.

The seven-time world champion tried to progress but was told by his Mercedes team to stop due to the damage he sustained in the accident.

Lewis, who started fourth one place behind Alonso, slid to the outside of his former McLaren teammate while braking for the right-hander.

But Alonso’s left front tire made contact with Hamilton’s right rear tire as the Spaniard took it aim for Hamilton on the radio.

“What an idiot!” he screamed. ‘Shut the door from the outside. I mean, we’ve got a mega start, but this guy can’t drive until he starts first.”

The incident was noticed by the stewards, but they decided not to take any further action.

After a separate accident between Nicholas Latifi and Valtteri Bottas, the safety car was disabled for three laps.

When the race resumed, world champion Max Verstappen, who started 14th after engine penalties, was on the move.

By the end of lap eight of 44 he was already in third place, with Carlos Sainz in the lead and Sergio Perez in second. George Russell came in fourth.