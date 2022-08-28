Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Belgian Grand Prix on first lap

<!–

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has apologized after a collision with Fernando Alonso forced him to withdraw from the Belgian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion made contact with Alonso at Turn 14, sending the rear half of his car into the air before being forced off the road.

Feeling that his former teammate had crossed him, Alonso said to the radio: ‘What an idiot! Close the door from the outside!

“We had a mega start. This man only knows how to drive and start first.”

Hamilton later told Sky Sports: “He was in my blind spot and I didn’t give him enough space, so that’s my fault. Apologies to the team.’

‘It really doesn’t matter what he’ [Alonso] said. It is my mistake. He was right in my blind spot.’

Hamilton initially went ahead but was then told by Mercedes staff to stop. It is the first time he has not made a checkered flag this season. He was given a warning for refusing to go to the medical tent after the crash.

Valtteri Bottas has also been forced to retire from the race after stranding his Alfa Romeo following a collision with Nicholas Latifi.

Latifi had to make a pit stop and replace his damaged front wing, but will continue.

Outside of the hectic start, championship leader Max Verstappen moved up to first place in the Grand Prix after starting 14th.

His closest pursuer, Charles Leclerc, found it more difficult to move through traffic, but finished fifth.

Carlos Sainz dropped to third after starting from pole position.