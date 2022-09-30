Lewis Hamilton could be crowned world champion for last season if Red Bull are found guilty

The rulers of Formula 1 are under pressure to crown Lewis Hamilton world champion if Red Bull is found guilty of violating the spending cap during Max Verstappen’s controversial title-winning year in 2021.

In a twist that reopens the most controversial decision-maker in the history of the sport, reports have surfaced in Italy and Germany claiming that Red Bull broke last year’s £114 million mark.

Team boss Christian Horner denied the allegations on Friday, but Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff called on the FIA ​​to enforce their rules, allowing teams and drivers to get points.

Max Verstappen could face the prospect of losing his 2021 F1 championship title

Toto Wolff has demanded the FIA ​​enforce their own rules on Red Bull’s spending cap

With Verstappen winning the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi and Hamilton ahead by eight points, the FIA’s assessment couldn’t be more sensitive.

Speaking to Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, Wolff said: “The cost cap is probably the most important evolution of regulation to maintain a level playing field.

‘It is very important that these rules are checked. The FIA, and in particular Mohammed (ben Sulayem, their president), have shown quite a robust stance in enforcing regulations of all kinds.

Lewis Hamilton (front) was controversially picked to the title by Verstappen last season

So when we talk about something big now, he will show the same integrity and leadership as before.”

The FIA ​​will release its findings on Wednesday.