‘ Lewis Hamilton can’t hide his delight while spending time with the Pokot people in Kenya

He has spent the Formula 1 summer break ‘tracing his roots’.

And on Tuesday, Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to share stunning photos of his time spent with the Pokot people in Kenya, and he couldn’t hide his joy.

The 37-year-old driver was dressed in a long-sleeved khaki shirt and matching cargo shorts, both with prominent front pockets, and was wearing a bucket hat.

Lewis happily danced around with a woman wearing a traditional colorful necklace, beaded headgear, brass jewelry and large loop-type earrings.

The sportsman also checked one of the Pokot people’s spears as he integrated, crouching down to spend time with some of the younger kids.

He shared on Instagram: “I spent time with the Pokot people in Kenya and to be in their presence was one thing… To be welcomed was quite another and a huge honor that I don’t take lightly.

“The way I felt here is how I feel with my family at home. We’re all family after all. I will carry this experience, and all my other memories from Kenya and this trip as a whole, in my heart forever.

Kenya has about 620,000 Pokots, according to the 2009 census statistics, and some also live in Uganda’s neighboring Karamoja region.

Earlier this month, Lewis shared photos on Instagram of a recent trip to Namibia, where he “traced his roots” during the Formula 1 summer break.

The professional drive cut a stylish figure in a black Balenciaga quilted jacket and matching trousers as he rode a quad bike through the desert.

In his caption, he explained how he would travel across Africa to discover his family’s ancestry, describing it as a “life-changing reset.”

The sportsman wrote in full: ‘This year I’m spending my summer vacation doing something I’ve wanted to do for years. I am finally tracing my roots through Africa and guys, to say this trip was a grounding experience is an understatement.

“This has been a life-changing reset. I feel like I have gained a new perspective on life, an even stronger love for animals and an even closer relationship with my brothers with whom I have shared this special journey.

‘Everywhere I look I’m surrounded by so much beauty, and I really feel re-centered and at peace. My first stop was Namibia, one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen with my own eyes. Words and pictures don’t do it justice.

‘The balloon ride was surreal. We had to land sideways, which I will certainly never forget. I couldn’t think of a better place to spend this free time. I send peace and light to everyone, I’m going to the next stop ~ ❤️.’

Further photos saw Lewis posing against a breathtaking view of the mountains while cutting off a black T-shirt and a matching hat.

He also stood in front of a colorful array of deflating hot air balloons, before covering his face with his tattooed hands.

