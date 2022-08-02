Lewis Hamilton becomes an owner of the Denver Broncos in the NFL

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has joined the Denver Broncos franchise as owner.

The seven-time champion has become part of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership that leads the three-time Super Bowl champions.

A statement Tuesday read: “We are delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

With over 100 wins, Lewis is considered the most successful driver of all time.

“His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the property group and the Broncos organization.”

