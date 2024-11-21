Lewis Hamilton admits that he considered QUITTING F1 season early after nightmare Brazil GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton admitted for the first time on Wednesday night that he considered quitting Formula One a fortnight ago in Brazil.

The seven-time world champion, who is 39, made a cryptic comment at the time, saying on the radio: “It’s been a disastrous weekend, guys.” The worst the car has been. Thanks for contributing to the attempt and doing a great job to all the guys at the pit stop.

“If this is the last time I perform, it will be a shame it wasn’t great, but (I’m) grateful for you.”

And in Las Vegas, before this weekend’s race, Hamilton spoke of his strangely below-average performance in the wet, saying: “At the time that’s how I felt, like I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend.” .

‘That’s natural. It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again, or at least I’ll work on not having again.

The seven-time world champion finished tenth in Sunday’s race, his lowest position in two years.

“It wasn’t a great feeling at the time, but I’m here, I’m staying strong and I’m going to give absolutely everything in these last few faces.”

Those close to Hamilton, who has only won twice in the last three years, tried to convince him not to abandon three races before the end of his 12-season partnership with Mercedes, before joining Ferrari in a £50m deal. next year.

He added: “Honestly, I had an amazing week with a lot of other projects I’ve been working on, like the F1 movie.”

‘In the heat of the moment, I’d rather be on the beach and relax, thinking I don’t need to do this, but I’m here and I love this job.

‘I’m here to give everything in these last races and finish strong. That was always the plan.