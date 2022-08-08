Lewis Hamilton admits he was ‘stupid’ for mocking nephew wearing ‘princess dress’

He faced a backlash on social media after he shared a controversial Instagram video scolding his cousin for wearing a “princess dress” in 2017.

And five years later, Lewis Hamilton has reflected on his “stupid” and “ignorant” behavior, which he attributes to his “growing coming out.”

The 37-year-old driver also confessed to crying alone in his bedroom after being shockingly racially abused during his childhood, including a notable attack in Newcastle.

Appears on the cover of Vanity FairIn September 2022, a shirtless Lewis showed off his muscular torso as he posed for a sultry bathtub photo — before turning into a dazzling pink Valentino ensemble.

On Christmas Day, the driver, an avid social media user, took to his Instagram account to publicly highlight the youngster’s choice of clothing.

His cousin had chosen to don a pink and purple princess dress for the big day, looking delighted with his costume as he waved a pink wand.

But Lewis questioned the outfit and jokingly criticized the boy, captioning the post with an embarrassed monkey emoji, saying, “I’m so sad right now — look at my cousin.”

Then he asked the younger, ‘Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?’ Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?’

Then he yelled ‘Boys don’t wear princess dresses!’ before the boy covered his ears with his hands and turned away.

Looking back at the controversy, after apologizing at the time, Lewis said, “That was so stupid. I realized that a lot of my upbringing came out. I went with just an ignorant moment. And I immediately realized that’s not how I feel deep down.’

“I realized that wasn’t right. And so find ways not to undo it per se, but to show that community that I support them. It’s hard in today’s world. It’s hard to undo things.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis spoke of the horrific racial abuse he faced as a child, recalling a specific incident where he was physically assaulted by a father-and-son duo, whom he had never met before.

The model claimed the pair kicked him to the ground shouting ‘Go back to your own country’, describing the ordeal as ‘terrifying’ and confusing since he was born in the UK.

He told the magazine that he struggled to tell his parents about his experiences of discrimination because he believed his white mother Carmen, now 67, “wouldn’t understand,” while his black father Anthony, now 66, would “think that I was a wimp.”

Lewis explained: “You know, I didn’t want him to think I couldn’t defend myself. I only remember that I was often alone, just in my room in tears.’

Only recently did Nelson Piquet come under fire for his N-word slur against Lewis.

Candid: Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis spoke about the horrific racial abuse he faced as a child (pictured ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix last month)

A video was released in July in which former Formula 1 world champion Piquet called the Stevenage native the N-word in an interview, and has since apologized ‘heartily’ while insisting his words had been mistranslated.

Bernie Ecclestone, an old friend of the Brazilian, came out in his defense on Good Morning Britain, saying Lewis should “push aside” the racist slur and “be happy” with the apology.

His former colleagues were quick to distance himself from his comments, with F1 saying in a statement that they were “in stark contrast to the position of the modern values ​​of our sport”.

Read the full interview in the September issue of Vanity Fair, on sale now.