Lewis Capaldi was left ‘hearing voices’ after taking prescribed cannabis oil

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he had ‘hearing voices’ after taking medically prescribed cannabis oil to control his anxiety after being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

The 25-year-old singer described how he “paniced” after ingesting two drops of the substance and had to search the internet for “what to do if you took too much cannabis oil”.

It comes after Lewis made public his diagnosis of Tourette syndrome this month, saying he doesn’t want fans to think he’s “using cocaine or something.”

Lewis said in an Instagram Live on Friday about his recent experience with cannabis oil: ‘I started taking this cannabis oil. I was prescribed it medically to help with my anxiety.

“I had never tried it before, but it has THC in it. I took the second drop as directed and I was shocked. I don’t do that kind of thing and I went crazy. I was alone in my room and heard things. I thought I could hear voices.

“I had to search YouTube videos to find out what to do if you’ve taken too much cannabis oil. It was crazy. It was damn intense.’

The oil contained THC, the main psychoactive ingredient associated with getting cannabis users ‘high’ and it releases dopamine to relax whoever is taking it.

During the Instagram Live, he also revealed that he is now pursuing a healthier lifestyle: “That’s just my life. I am eating salads.

“I’m just trying to get the mind and body in order. That oil is no joke, though. I didn’t know it could get you high. I felt completely crazy.’

Last month, the hitmaker shared his health news: “I’ve been diagnosed with Tourette.

“I wanted to talk about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or anything.”

Lewis is learning to live with the symptoms of the condition, and the star on the list has even had Botox injections to control his tics.

He told The sun Bizarre newspaper column: ‘My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems.’

Lewis also addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session with his fans.

The award-winning star shared: ‘It’s something new. I didn’t really learn much about it. I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it, but I’m learning new ways to deal with it all the time.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I guess that’s it.”

Lewis had wondered about his health in recent years and admitted that the diagnosis now “makes sense.”

The star – who released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, in 2019 – said, “When they told me, ‘We think you have Tourette’s,'” I was like, “You know what, that’s so logical.”

“When I look back on my interviews from 2018, I see that I’m doing it.”

Prior to the diagnosis, Lewis feared he had a degenerative disease.

He shared: ‘It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had a terrible degenerative disease, so I’m taking Tourette.’

Lewis also recently revealed that he suffers from such severe panic attacks that his mother had to sleep in his bed.

The award-winning singer said just a month ago that his mother Carol had to comfort him in bed.

The Scot talked about his crippling anxiety in a candid interview about his mental health.

He talked about panic attacks at the 2020 Grammy Awards and canceling a trip to the US because he thought he had a brain tumor.

Capaldi spoke to Steven Bartlett about the Diary of a CEO podcastsaying that his parent has his calming influence and helps his hypochondria and anxiety.

Lewis said, ‘There’s no one else can talk me out of it like my mother.

“My mom only had to sleep in my bed a month ago because of how bad my anxiety got at one point.”

He added: “Sometimes things don’t feel real. People will say something to me, and I will not understand what they are saying. It gets really intense.’

The singer said he thought he had a brain tumor and was very concerned about it, even canceling a trip at one point and going to the hospital.

‘A few years ago it even got so bad that I paid for an MRI scan.

“I canceled my trip because my anxiety was so bad. I thought there was something seriously wrong with me. I thought I couldn’t get on a plane to Austin. I have to go get an MRI scan.

“I went and got it, but I was fine. It was all in my head.

“It’s getting to the point where I can’t imagine it’s not something life-threatening or super serious.”

Speaking of his hypochondria, he usually said he knows it’s just his fear, but there’s a voice in his head that says, ‘what if it isn’t? What if there’s something wrong with you?’

But the star said it “definitely gets better.”