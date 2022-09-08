Lewis Capaldi set to perform new single at the NTAs in TV comeback

Lewis Capaldi will return to live TV next week after a three-year hiatus as he performs his latest single Forget Me at the National Television Awards.

The 25-year-old singer, who recently revealed he had Tourette’s syndrome, joked that he likened his unexpected return to a “nasty rash in your lower regions.”

The ceremony, which celebrates achievements on television, will be broadcast live on ITV from the OVO Wembley Arena on 15 September.

‘As a rash, I’m back to annoy you!’: Lewis Capaldi returns to live TV next week after a three-year hiatus as he performs his latest single Forget Me at the National Television Awards

Lewis said, ‘Like a worrisome rash appearing in your underworld after an ill-advised one night stand, I’m back and will annoy you until you give me the attention I crave so much!’

‘[I’m] I’m so excited to be playing my brand new single ‘Forget Me’ on the NTAs this year, although I’m still a little worried it’s all a trick to bully me about my TV license.

Before playfully adding, “Tune in, because if my song flops, I won’t be invited again!”

Back for more: The awards ceremony, which celebrated televised achievements, will be broadcast live on ITV from the OVO Wembley Arena on 15 September

The multiple Brit and Grammy nominee shot to worldwide success with his hit single, Someone You Loved, which topped the UK charts for seven weeks.

It reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British recording artist.

The announcement comes after Lewis wore a pair of Y-Fronts and announced on Wednesday that he is an ambassador for Tourette syndrome, after revealing his own diagnosis.

Fun: Lewis wore a pair of Y-Fronts and announced on Wednesday that he is an ambassador for Tourette’s syndrome, after revealing his own diagnosis

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by a combination of involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

The hitmaker took to his Instagram to poke fun at the oversized pants and joked that he will “never have sex again” while wearing the undergarments.

In the lighthearted clip, Lewis told others suffering from the neurological condition to “stare at their leader.”

When he showed the Y-Fronts, which had been sent by his record label, he laughed: ‘I told everyone I had Tourettes and the people on Twitter were really nice.

“They said, ‘How wonderful for someone with his profile to talk about it and be open and spread awareness, he would be a great ambassador.’

“Well, look at your ambassador, people with Tourettes. Hello, I am your leader,’ he pondered the thought of being a ‘leader’ to others.

Oh my gosh: The single took to his Instagram to poke fun at the oversized pants and joked that he’ll ‘never have sex again’ while wearing the undergarments

‘Ambassador’: Lewis told others suffering from the neurological condition to ‘stare at their leader’ in the light-hearted clip

Laughing at his label’s gift, he added: ‘My record label sent me Y-Fronts to promote my new single because I’m wearing Speedos on the billboard for it… but they sent me double double XLs.

“I know I may have put on some weight, but I look like I’ve got an action man crotch, I’ve got an old man a**!” he joked.

The Scottish musician then joked that he would “have sex again” if a potential date ever caught a glimpse of his underwear.

Pleasure: He concluded, ‘Well, look at your ambassador, people with Tourettes. Hello, I am your leader,’ he considered the thought of being a ‘leader’ to others

Candid: Earlier this week, Lewis said the diagnosis was recent and explained that he is learning new methods of dealing with it “all the time” (pictured at Global’s London offices on Wednesday)

Earlier this week, Lewis said the diagnosis was recent and explained that he is learning new methods of dealing with it “all the time.”

The musician said he wanted people to know about the condition so that his fans didn’t think his shocks were due to cocaine use.

In previous clips shared on his Instagram, Lewis’ shrug is evident as he announces the release of his new single, Forget Me, on the stage of O2 in London.

Staying positive: The musician said he wanted people to know about the condition so his fans didn’t think his shocks were due to cocaine use

Speaking on stage at The Brit Awards in 2020, Lewis’s involuntary jerks were also seen during his acceptance speech for Best Song of the Year.

The hitmaker Hold Me While You Wait revealed that he is being treated with Botox injections to freeze his muscles to try and control the tics.

Speaking to his fan on Instagram Live, he said: “I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s. I wanted to talk about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or anything.

Condition: At the 2020 Brit Awards, Lewis’s involuntary jerks were also seen during his acceptance speech for Best Song of the Year (pictured at the 2020 Brit Awards)

“My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems.’

He also opened up to his fans about the condition in an Instagram Live session, explaining that it can be “painful” and “uncomfortable” at times.

Lewis said, ‘It’s something new. I didn’t really learn much about it. I got Botox in my shoulder to keep it from moving, but I’m learning new ways to deal with it all the time.

WHAT IS TOURETTE’S SYNDROME? Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by a combination of involuntary sounds and movements called tics. It usually starts during childhood and continues into adulthood. Tics can be both vocal and physical. In many cases, Tourette’s syndrome runs in families and is often associated with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is named after the French physician Georges Gilles de la Tourette, who first described the syndrome and its symptoms in the 19th century. There is no cure for Tourette’s syndrome, but treatment can help control symptoms. Source: NHS Choices

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I think that’s it.

“When they told me, ‘We think you have Tourette’s,’ I thought, ‘You know what, that makes so much sense.”

“When I look back on my interviews from 2018, I see that I’m doing it.”

The Glaswegian remained positive, adding: “It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had a terrible degenerative disease, so I’m taking Tourette.’

Lewis’ reveal comes after he announced he will finally be releasing a brand new single, while admitting he was “nervous” sharing the track.

During his second sold-out show at London’s O2, the singer debuted his new single Forget Me, which will be released on September 9.

Lewis played a clip of his soon-to-be-released single in the arena while he was live on TikTok in front of more than 57,000 fans.

The new song comes three years after the release of Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which topped the UK charts for 10 weeks.

Last year, the Scottish performer postponed all of his live shows to focus on recording a sequel.

During the rescheduled concert, Lewis announced: “I said at the beginning of the show that it’s been a while since I’ve released new music, a long time, even three years, but luckily that will change on September 9.

‘Next week I will release my first single from this next album. It’s called Forget Me, so that’s good news. Besides, I’m going to play that song for everyone tonight.

‘I am showing my song to 20,000 people for the first time. I’m very nervous. No one has heard of this music except all of you here tonight.’

The NTAs will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub from 15th September at 8pm.