Lewis Capaldi scores his third number one single with comeback track Forget Me

Lewis Capaldi has claimed his third UK number one single with comeback track Forget Me.

The singer, 25, soared in the UK Singles Chart on Friday, with the star previously reaching number one with his 2019 hit Something You Loved and 2020’s Before You Go.

Pop star Lewis, who was recently diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, said: ‘I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point, even though I did most of the work myself!

Success Story: Lewis Capaldi, 25, has claimed his third UK number one single with comeback track Forget Me

“This one goes out to all of you, the people who love me, and especially to my enemies.

“May you all perish in flames and know nothing but eternal suffering.”

It comes after Lewis made his diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome public this month, saying he doesn’t want fans to think he’s “using cocaine or something.”

Born to Perform: The singer soared up the UK singles chart on Friday, with the star previously reaching number one with his 2019 hit Someone You Loved and 2020’s Before You Go

The hitmaker explained: I have been diagnosed with Tourette.

“I wanted to talk about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or anything.”

Lewis is learning to live with the symptoms of the condition, and the star on the list has even had Botox injections to control his tics.

He told The sun Bizarre newspaper column: ‘My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems.’

Lewis also addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session with his fans.

The award-winning star shared: ‘It’s something new. I didn’t really learn much about it.

“I got Botox in my shoulder to stop the movement, but I’m always learning new ways to deal with it.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I guess that’s it.”

Verdict: It comes after Lewis made his diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome public this month, saying he doesn’t want fans to think he’s ‘used cocaine or something’

Lewis has wondered about his health in recent years and admits that the diagnosis now “makes sense.”

The Star – who released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired, to a

Hellish Extent, in 2019 – said: ‘When they told me ‘We think you have Tourette’ I thought ‘You know what, that makes so much sense’.

“When I look back on my interviews from 2018, I see that I’m doing it.”

Prior to the diagnosis, Lewis feared he had a degenerative disease.”

He shared: ‘It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it.

“I thought I had a terrible degenerative disease, so I’ll take Tourette’s.”

Lewis Capaldi also recently revealed that he suffers from such severe panic attacks that his mother had to sleep in his bed.

The award-winning singer said just a month ago that his mother Carol had to comfort him in bed.

The Scot talked about his crippling anxiety in a candid interview about his mental health.

He talked about panic attacks at the 2020 Grammy Awards and canceling a trip to the US because he thought he had a brain tumor.

Capaldi spoke to Steven Bartlett about the Diary of a CEO podcastsaying that his parent has his calming influence and helps his hypochondria and anxiety.

Lewis said, ‘There’s no one else can talk me out of it like my mother.

“My mom only had to sleep in my bed a month ago because of how bad my anxiety got at one point.”

He added: “Sometimes things don’t feel real. People will say something to me, and I will not understand what they are saying. It gets really intense.’

Symptoms: ‘My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems,” he said of the syndrome

The singer said he thought he had a brain tumor and was very concerned about it, even canceling a trip at one point and going to the hospital.

‘A few years ago it even got so bad that I paid for an MRI scan.

“I canceled my trip because my anxiety was so bad. I thought there was something seriously wrong with me. I thought I couldn’t get on a plane to Austin. I have to go get an MRI scan.

“I went and got it, but I was fine. It was all in my head.

“It’s getting to the point where I can’t imagine it’s not something life-threatening or super serious.”

Speaking of his hypochondria, he said he usually knows it’s his fear, but there’s a voice in his head that says, ‘what if it isn’t? What if there’s something wrong with you?’

But the star said it “definitely gets better.”