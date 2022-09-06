Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette’s syndrome and why he went public

<!–

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome.

The 25-year-old singer said the diagnosis was recent and that he was learning new methods of coping “all the time.”

He explained that he wanted people to know so his fans didn’t think his cramps were due to cocaine use.

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by a combination of involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

Lewis revealed that he is being treated with Botox injections to freeze his muscles to try to control the tics.

Speak with The sunhe said, “I’ve been diagnosed with Tourette’s. I wanted to talk about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or anything.

“My shoulder trembles when I’m excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It’s something I live with. It’s not as bad as it seems.’

He also opened up to his fans about the condition in an Instagram Live session, explaining that it can be “painful” and “uncomfortable” at times.

WHAT IS TOURETTE’S SYNDROME? Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by a combination of involuntary sounds and movements called tics. It usually starts during childhood and continues into adulthood. Tics can be both vocal and physical. In many cases, Tourette’s syndrome runs in families and is often associated with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is named after the French physician Georges Gilles de la Tourette, who first described the syndrome and its symptoms in the 19th century. There is no cure for Tourette’s syndrome, but treatment can help control symptoms. Source: NHS Choices

Lewis said, ‘It’s something new. I didn’t really learn much about it. I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it, but I’m learning new ways to deal with it all the time.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I think that’s it.

“When they said to me, ‘We think you have Tourette’, I thought, ‘You know what, that makes so much sense’.

“When I look back on my interviews from 2018, I see that I’m doing it.”

The Glaswegian remained positive, adding: “It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had a terrible degenerative disease, so I’m taking Tourette.’

Lewis’ reveal comes after he announced he will finally be releasing a brand new single, while admitting he was “nervous” sharing the track.

During his second sold-out show at London’s O2, the singer debuted his new single Forget Me, which will be released on September 9.

Lewis played a clip of his soon-to-be-released single in the arena while he was live on TikTok in front of more than 57,000 fans.

The new song comes three years after the release of Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which topped the UK charts for 10 weeks.

Last year, the Scottish performer postponed all of his live shows to focus on recording a sequel.

During the rescheduled concert, Lewis announced: “I said at the beginning of the show that it’s been a while since I’ve released new music, a long time, even three years, but luckily that will change on September 9.

‘Next week I will release my first single from this next album. It’s called Forget Me, so that’s good news. Besides, I’m going to play that song for everyone tonight.

‘I am showing my song to 20,000 people for the first time. I’m very nervous. No one has heard this music except all of you here tonight.’