Lewis Capaldi RETURNS after a three-year break from music as he announces new single Forget Me

He is making an epic comeback after a three-year hiatus from the music scene.

And Lewis Capaldi thrilled fans on Friday when he announced he will finally be releasing a brand new single, while admitting he was “nervous” sharing the song.

During his second sold-out show at London’s O2, the 25-year-old singer debuted his new single Forget Me, which will be released on September 9.

Comeback: Lewis Capaldi surprised fans on Friday when he announced he will finally release a brand new single after his three-year hiatus from music

Lewis played a clip of his soon-to-be-released single in the arena while he was live on TikTok in front of more than 57,000 fans.

The new song comes three years after the release of Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which topped the UK charts for 10 weeks.

Last year, the Scottish performer postponed all of his live shows to focus on recording a sequel.

Long-awaited: during his second sold-out show at London’s O2, the 25-year-old singer debuted his new single Forget Me, which will be released on September 9.

During the rescheduled concert, Lewis announced: “I said at the beginning of the show that it’s been a while since I’ve released new music, a long time, even three years, but luckily that will change on September 9.

‘Next week I will release my first single from this next album. It’s called Forget Me, so that’s good news. Besides, I’m going to play that song for everyone tonight.

‘I am showing my song to 20,000 people for the first time. I’m very nervous. No one has heard of this music except all of you here tonight.’

The hitmaker of Before You Go was in high spirits when he took the stage in the capital with Natasha Bedingfield.

Exciting: Lewis played a clip of his soon-to-be-released single in the arena while live on TikTok in front of more than 57,000 fans

Despite fans’ hopes that Lewis has a new album in the works, the star admitted in July that he has “no new music.”

According to the BBC, the Someone You Loved Hitmaker told fans at Latitude Festival: ‘I moved a lot of shows last year because I thought, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album’.

“And I should have, but I’m terribly lazy.”

To the delight of thunderous applause and cheers, he then explained, ‘So we’re just going to play you all the old stuff’, later adding ‘because it’s all we’ve got’.

The talented musician put on an emotional performance with his powerhouse of a voice, known for crafting deep ballads.

Lewis’ song collection includes popular hits such as Before You Go, Grace and Bruises.

It comes after the Something You Loved singer admitted he was “terrified” to make the follow-up to his No. 1 debut album.

Last year he wrote on Instagram: ‘I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified of making my next album since I released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Talented: The new song comes three years after the release of Lewis’ debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which topped the UK charts for 10 weeks

“I’ve written a lot of tunes and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Lewis released Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019 and spent 10 weeks in the album’s number one spot.

He recently increased his fortune to over £3.3 million when royalties poured in from his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

After self-released his first song Bruises in 2017, Capaldi became the fastest unsigned artist ever to pass the 25 million plays mark on Spotify.