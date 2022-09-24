Lewis Capaldi leaves Naga Munchetty shocked as he makes sexual remark during LIVE interview

Lewis Capaldi left Naga Munchetty shocked after making an x-rated comment live on BBC Breakfast.

The 25-year-old singer sat on the red couch on Saturday chatting with Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt about his new single Forget Me.

But at the end of the conversation, Lewis left Naga wide-eyed after mishearing something she said as a sexual comment.

Awkward: Lewis Capaldi left Naga Munchetty shocked after making x-rated comment live on BBC Breakfast

Lewis said to Charlie, “May I say you have great hair. We talked about it outside.’

Charlie then returned the compliment to Lewis, with Naga jokingly asking the couple, “Would you like a room?”

Lewis, not hearing her well, replied, “I thought you said rim.”

Shocked, Naga turned to the camera and quickly ended the interview before adding, “Let’s talk to Lewis.”

Shocked: The 25-year-old singer sat on the red couch on Saturday to chat with Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt about his new single Forget Me

Interview: But at the end of the chat, Lewis left Naga wide-eyed after mishearing something she said as a sexual comment

Lewis shared the clip on his Twitter, writing: ‘A classic breakdown in communication’.

His fans were quick to react to the hilarious accident, writing: ‘Letterly p****d myself laughing, please never change’.

Another said ‘Jesus there are no limits with you boy’ while another said ‘Best breakfast show ever’.

One fan added: ‘I’m still crying laughing at the Lewis Capaldi interview on BBC Breakfast just now. What a funny guy!’

Slip-up: Lewis, not hearing her right, replied “I thought you said rim” with Naga and told the audience they would have a “word with Lewis”

Lewis claimed his third UK number one last week when Forget Me shot straight to the top of the charts.

He previously reached the top position with his 2019 hit Something You Loved and 2020’s Before You Go.

Pop star Lewis, who was recently diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, said: ‘I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point, even though I did most of the work myself!