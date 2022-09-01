Lewis Capaldi joins a VERY energetic Natasha Bedingfield at London’s O2 Arena

<!–

He is making an epic comeback after a three-year hiatus from the music scene.

And Lewis Capaldi gave another show-stopping performance when he took the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday.

The singer, 25, was in a good mood when he took the stage in the capital with Natasha Bedingfield.

Lewis delivered another medley of his greatest hits as he performed in front of thousands of elated fans.

Meanwhile, Natasha has channeled the Noughties in a fun neon yellow crop top and oversized pink combat pants.

Despite fans’ hopes that Lewis has a new album in the works, the star admitted in July that he has “no new music.”

According to the BBC, the Someone You Loved Hitmaker told fans at Latitude Festival: “I moved a lot of shows last year because I thought, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album.’

“And I should have, but I’m terribly lazy.”

To the delight of thunderous applause and cheers, he then explained, ‘So we’re just going to play you all the old stuff’, later adding ‘because it’s all we’ve got’.

The talented musician put on an emotional performance with his powerhouse of a voice, known for crafting deep ballads.

Snaps from the performance show Lewis – dramatically silhouetted by color-changing mood lighting – putting everything into his songs while grabbing the mic.

Lewis’ song collection includes popular hits such as Before You Go, Grace and Bruises.

It comes after the Something You Loved singer admitted he was “terrified” to make the follow-up to his No. 1 debut album.

Last year he wrote on Instagram: ‘I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified of making my next album since I released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

“I’ve written a lot of tunes and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Lewis released Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019 and spent 10 weeks in the album’s number one spot.

He recently increased his fortune to over £3.3 million when royalties poured in from his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

After self-released his first song Bruises in 2017, Capaldi became the fastest unsigned artist ever to pass the 25 million plays mark on Spotify.