Lewandowski scores after Inter bench spill onto pitch, but Barca ‘need a miracle’

Barcelona still need a miracle after a ‘blood-curdling’ 3-3 draw with Inter Milan left their Champions League hopes on a cliff.

Robert Lewandowski ended their European campaign that ended early by scoring in the second minute of stoppage time, right after Inter’s bench spilled onto the Camp Nou pitch to celebrate what looked like a winner.

bt-sport Inter’s bench burst onto the pitch as the third came in

AFP But along came Lewandowski

A win for the Nerazzurri would have dumped European giants Barca into the Europa League and financial hell, but that still seems highly likely as Inter need three points from their last two games against Bayern Munich and a pointless Viktoria Plzen.

Barcelona will have to beat both Plzen and Bayern in that scenario, or hope for the unlikely event that Inter lose both matches, one against a Czech team that has scored 16 goals in four games so far.

However, their small chances would have completely evaporated had it not been for Lewandowski, with the Pole coming to the rescue twice and his team being trampled.

Ousmanne Demebele had given the Catalans a 1-0 lead but a chaotic second 45 was dominated by the Italians, who led twice, only for Lewandowski to appear in what Mundo Deportivo called a “heartbreaking and uncontrolled ending.”

The striker first made it 2-2 when a bounced attempt misdirected Andre Onana in the internet, but a defensive collapse from the home side left Robin Gosens in all alone.

The bench poured onto the pitch to celebrate the German’s 89th minute goal, but it was too early as Lewandowski headed in later to keep his team alive.

Getty Inter’s bench may regret their celebration, but they might have survived the goal

How vibrant they will be remains to be seen, with much of the club’s summer refinancing and debt restructuring based on success in the league, Mundo Deportivo says they now “need a miracle”.

As a Spanish football expert Graham Hunter explained to talkSPORT earlier this year: “In LaLiga terms it’s not like that” [pay].

“LaLiga’s development is slower than the Premier League, [but] the Champions League does.

Getty Barca could be in big trouble

“A while ago you might have made €85-€90 million for winning the Champions League. Now if you’ve made a good effort in the Champions League and finish in the top six or top four, you’re talking about €120/€ 130 million.

“If they are competitive in the Champions League for one or two seasons, it eats into debt in the short and long term. The future.”

The next step for Barcelona is Real Madrid in LaLiga, meaning it won’t be a good time to be Culer with a nervous disposition.