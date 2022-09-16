Levi Johnson stabbing: Thomas Myler arrested manhunt underway for Kyle Martin in Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A third man wanted for the murder of a man brutally stabbed in a Brisbane street has been arrested as the manhunt for the latest suspect continues.

Wanted man Thomas Myler, 35, was cornered by police on Friday night during a police raid on a house in Wellington Point.

The raid on the Skinner Avenue home reportedly involved teams of specialized police and the dog brigade.

A third man wanted for the murder of a man who brutally stabbed Comanchero bikie employee Levi Johnson on Monday in a Brisbane street has been arrested as the manhunt for the latest suspect continues. Wanted man Thomas Myler (pictured), 35, was cornered by police on Friday night during a raid on a house in Wellington Point

Comanchero bikie worker Levi Johnson (pictured), 23, was attacked Monday by a group of men outside a parking lot at a gym in Brisbane’s southern suburb of Mansfield.

A number of other people in the house are also being questioned.

Myler has been on the run for four days and is the third man arrested for the death of Levi Johnson, who was fatally stabbed Monday outside a parking garage in the southern suburb of Mansfield.

Two cars stopped in his vehicle before four men got out and started smashing his windows. Mr Johnson ran away, but two men caught up with him nearby and he was stabbed several times.

The manhunt for Kyle Martin, 24, continues and police are calling for his surrender.

“It’s definitely something that was savage, it happened extremely quickly and they were indeed passionate about completing their task,” Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham previously told reporters.

National police forces have been notified of arrest warrants, and Queensland police claim that Myler and Martin were part of the 13 Kings gang at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage released by police on Friday shows Martin in the Carindale shopping center before the attack.

CCTV footage released by police on Friday shows Kyle Martin (pictured), 24, in the Carindale mall before the attack. Police are calling on him to surrender as the manhunt continues

“We say the four people met at a nearby location, they observed the victim, Mr Johnson, for some time, waited for him to leave a certain location and then followed him where they eventually cornered him on the gym parking lot in Mansfield or Carindale,’ said Det Supt Massingham.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage from the Creek Road parking lot between 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Monday to come forward.

They are also looking for dashcam footage of the Winstanley Street parking lot between 11:05 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to report.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage from the Creek Road parking lot between 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Monday to come forward. They are also looking for dashcam footage of the Winstanley Street parking lot between 11:05 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to come forward

“This is an important strategy that will certainly help us identify the last movements of these individuals just before and after the crime took place,” added Det Supt Massingham.

Police say any of Martin’s employees who help him to house him could face charges of complicity in murder, which could carry a life sentence.