Levi Johnson stabbing: Murder hunt for man spotted in Brisbane Westfield after bikie killing

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men for the murder of a man in Brisbane, while another couple has already been charged.

Levi Johnson, 23, was attacked Monday by a group of men outside a parking garage in the southern suburb of Mansfield.

Two cars stopped in his vehicle before four men got out and started smashing his windows. Mr Johnson ran away, but two men caught up with him nearby and he was stabbed several times.

Comanchero bikie worker Levi Johnson (pictured), 23, was attacked Monday by a group of men outside a parking lot at a gym in Brisbane’s southern suburb of Mansfield.

“It’s definitely something that was savage, it happened extremely quickly and they were indeed passionate about completing their task,” Queensland Police Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham told reporters on Friday.

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Johnson.

Police believe two others, Thomas Myler, 35, and Kyle Martin, 24, were also involved in the attack and are hiding in Brisbane’s eastern suburbs.

National police forces have been notified of arrest warrants for the couple, and Queensland Police claim that both were part of the 13 Kings gang at the time of the attack.

Authorities have received 27 Crimestoppers reports in the past 24 hours regarding the possible locations of Myler and Martin.

They urge the couple to hand themselves in and ask the public for any dashcam footage of two car parks at the Carindale shopping center.

CCTV footage released by police on Friday shows Martin (pictured) in the Carindale shopping center before the attack

“We say the four people met at a nearby location, they observed the victim, Mr Johnson, for some time, waited for him to leave a certain location and then followed him where they eventually cornered him on the gym parking lot in Mansfield or Carindale,’ said Det Supt Massingham.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage from the Creek Road parking lot between 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Monday to come forward.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage from the Creek Road parking lot between 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Monday to come forward.

“This is an important strategy that will certainly help us identify the last movements of these individuals just before and after the crime took place,” added Det Supt Massingham.

Police say any of the couple’s associates who help house them could be charged with complicity in murder, which could carry a life sentence.