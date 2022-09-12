Le’Veon Bell brutally knocks out Adrian Peterson in boxing bout between NFL Stars

Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson were once used to headlining week 1 of an NFL season, now they’re a fleeting prelude.

Bell traded their cleats for gloves and knocked out Peterson Saturday night in the fifth round of their Social Gloves exhibition game at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Bell, the 30-year-old former Steelers running back, previously stated that he would not be involved in the 2022 NFL season so that he could focus on creating a career for himself in boxing.

In front of a very sparse audience, Adrian Peterson (L) and Le’Veon Bell (R) struggled to inspire

The fight proved largely peaceful through four rounds with both boxers relatively sloppy.

However, those who attended – of which there were not too many – were treated to a big blow from Bell on Peterson, who succumbed to the knee and fell to the ground.

Bell hit the former Viking right on the chin, who eventually rose from the knockdown, wiggling from side to side before the referee stopped the fight.

Bell finally landed a big right hand on Peterson’s chin, making his knees buckle

“I want to see how far I can go. I want to test my limits,” Bell said after the fight.

“I’ll keep going, see what happens next. I’m going to enjoy tonight, don’t get me wrong.

“I’ve worked so hard for so long. I’m going to enjoy tonight and then work out the rest.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support, I really do,” Bell added.