Levels of the ‘stress hormone’ are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid

The ‘stress hormone’ cortisol could be at the heart of the mystery that is ‘long Covid’ – the puzzling phenomenon where a person experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery.

Yale University researchers found that people suffering from a case that could be considered “long-term Covid” produced about half as much cortisol as their healthy peers.

The exact link between cortisol and long-term Covid has not yet been found, but Yale’s findings may open the door to explaining a new hypothesis for the cause of the mysterious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about eight percent of American adults suffer from some form of long-term Covid.

Researchers found that long-term Covid patients have about half as much cortisol in their blood as people who recovered from the virus with no long-term problem (file photo)

It is almost impossible to say what chance a person has of developing it after a Covid infection because of the massive underreporting of cases that has occurred since the Omicron variant emerged last year.

Researchers, whose findings have been made available online in preprint and pending peer review, collected data from 215 people.

Of that group, 99 had a case of long-term Covid, 40 had no recorded COVID-19 infections, while the remaining 76 recovered from the virus with no long-term complications.

The most common symptoms of long-term Covid patients were brain fog, fatigue and nervous system problems.

They took blood samples from each participant and measured the cortisol levels found.

Cortisol is the body’s main stress hormone. It is activated in the adrenal glands – which are similar to the kidneys – and spreads throughout the body.

Once enough of the hormone is detected in a person’s bloodstream, the brain will go into high alertness, triggering the feeling we know as ‘stress’.

Low cortisol levels have been linked to chronic fatigue syndrome and other similar conditions in the past. Fatigue is also one of the most notable symptoms of long-term Covid.

The Yale research team noted that some long-term Covid patients treated by increasing their cortisol levels have shown some improvement.

However, this is just the beginning of the quest. Now that cortisol levels have been linked to long-term Covid, how exactly to treat it and what the next step is to develop treatments and find the mechanism that causes the hormone to cause a problem.