Levelling up to tackle the UK’s economic malaise

Liz Truss was forced into a disgraceful turn this week over her plan to cut public sector salaries outside the UK’s affluent south-east – the first major misstep of her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. Still, the response to its proposals, including from Tory MPs, was at least a sign that the party has not completely forgotten its stated mission to ‘raise’ the UK economy. Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak have both spent surprisingly little time discussing this agenda. But Truss’s plan looked like ‘flattening out’ poorer regions – while the opposite is key not only for the government’s hopes of reelection, but also for making the UK economy work better.

Both budding prime ministers have expressed support for leveling up, but with different accents and limited details. Truss has pledged to rise “conservatively”, promising low-tax, low-regulated investment zones. Sunak has expressed similar support for investment incentives, in addition to his earlier freeports initiative, as he continued several Johnson-era programs.

With the tax burden in Britain set to rise to its highest level since the late 1940s, the leadership contest’s focus on tax cuts is no surprise. Yet the UK has become a higher-tax country, in part because it has also become a low-growth country. This is due to the lackluster productivity, or output per hour, which has stagnated since the financial crisis and is lagging behind other advanced economies. Huge disparities in wealth between UK regions and countries reflect the fact that the entire country’s productive potential is not being harnessed to boost growth. Both Tory candidates should provide more detailed solutions to what is a major cause of the UK’s recent economic slump.

Building on existing strengths should be a big focus. Supporting clusters — especially in growth sectors such as clean tech, AI and life sciences — sprouting across the country can empower regions globally, attract funding and boost the development of second-rate cities, which do not compete well internationally. UK regions are also blessed with world-class universities that have the potential to become hubs for boosting research and development, job growth and spreading innovations in the economy.

Leveling up should also be about addressing what the UK lacks. Investment has dragged across the country, but the rural, coastal and formerly industrialized regions have been hit hardest. Both Sunak and Truss have supported investment tax incentives in one form or another. These play a role in catalyzing growth in problem areas. But this needs to be complemented by government support to boost skills, housing and infrastructure connecting major cities in the North and the Midlands – the lack of which is only fueling the drain of talent and business to the South.

The right institutional set-up is important for all of this to happen. The February government white paper on devolution rightly emphasized that devolution is critical to ensuring that local politics can respond to local needs. However, this needs to be accompanied by increased resources and powers to generate revenue if regional weaknesses are to be addressed.

But more speed and leadership is also needed from central government in moving major infrastructure projects, from rail links to power grids to nuclear power plants, to the investment stage. Here the leveling agenda can align with the targets for net zero and energy security. Following the Bank of England’s sharp warning of an impending slump, Tory candidates should note that accelerating the flow of ‘remove’-ready projects will not only boost long-term, but also an economy facing a recession in the short term.

This is the second in a series of feature articles on the Conservative leadership candidates’ stance on key policy issues