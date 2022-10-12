Letting farmland recover may let air quality recover, too

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) promotes sustainable farming practices to improve habitat, soil and water quality. It may also have an unintended benefit of improving air quality, according to new research published in GeoHealthexploring the intersection of human and planetary health for a sustainable future.

The Conservation Reserve program provides farmers with funds to suspend farming activities on registered lands for 10 to 15 years to allow the landscape to recover. On land inscribed in the CRP, agricultural production is typically paused and land managers are encouraged to plant species that improve environmental health and increase biodiversity. The program, which has been running since 1985, has improved water quality and reduced soil erosion.

“Because the decommissioned land no longer needs all the inputs that farmland needs, and because we know this translates into so many benefits, we wanted to see if that would lead to air quality benefits as well,” said Douglas Becker, an environmental health expert. scientist at the University of Idaho who led the study.

The new study is the first to examine the potential impact of the CRP on air quality. No longer using fertilizers can mean that fewer nitrogen compounds are added to the atmosphere, where they can break down and form particulate matter. Reducing the use of heavy machinery, along with greater vegetative coverage, typically reduces erosion, so less dust and other fine material is sent into the air. The findings suggest a correlation, but the reasons for such a pattern have yet to be determined.

To test whether there is a relationship between the land included in the CRP and air quality, Becker and colleagues compared mean, provincial PM2.5 concentrations from the CDC’s National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network with percentage of arable land. of the province that is included in the CRP. They studied nearly 2,300 counties in the contiguous US and looked at data between 2001 and 2016; CRP enrollment peaked in 2008, allowing the researchers to explore potential role changes in CRP land has one air quality.

After taking into account population density and wildfires – two major factors for air pollution from particulate matter – Becker found that average PM2.5 concentrations nationwide were around 9.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air. That concentration dropped by a small but significant amount, about 0.02 micrograms per cubic meter of air, with every 1% of the country participating in the program.

“While this may seem small, the overall impact in each province, and especially the entire country, can be considered surprisingly large,” Becker said. “This is especially true for health effects,” which may show improvements in large populations, even with small decreases in PM2.5.

Droughts, which typically dry out land and increase dust, can exacerbate PM2.5.

“Drought is so closely linked to the formation of secondary air pollutants, such as particulate matter,” Becker said. Still, based on the current literature, “we did not expect the drought variable to play such a large role.”

Better air quality can also lead to fewer deaths from particulate matter. The study found that based on the peak in CRP registration in 2008, more than 1,300 deaths were avoided due to cleaner air in provinces with more CRP land.

While the new study points to this relationship, the responsible physical and chemical processes have yet to be studied. Future research could be improved by using smaller, sub-county scales and better considering how wind farm emissions are transported across county boundaries, the paper notes. Adding these will help scientists better understand the causes of the observed relationship between PM2.5 and CRP-registered farmlands.

“That’s the holy grail here,” Becker said, to determine the causes of the relationship. “These are just associations, so this study is just the tip of the iceberg.”

