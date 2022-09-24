‘Let’s make the fight happen’: Jake Paul tells Tommy Fury he wants to resurrect fight during call

Responding to Paul’s request, Fury says “see you soon”, implying that it could be on

Jake Paul has asked Tommy Fury to make the fight between the two happen after the Brit crashed his video call with world champion Amanda Serrano.

The two boxers have signed to fight each other on two separate occasions, but Fury pulled out of both bouts and only pulled out of the December 2021 date due to a broken rib.

They were then due to fight in New York last month, but Fury was refused permission to fly to the US. Instead of fighting heavyweight champion Tyson’s brother, Paul agreed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but that fight also fell apart after a fight over the weight limit.

The American is expected to fight 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson Silva in October at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The former Love Island contestant, on the other hand, has not been in the ring since winning his undercard bout in April.

YouTube star Paul had ruled out re-opening talks over a fight with Fury, but has now urged the Briton to make the fight happen.

He was on a FaceTime call with Serrano, who he manages, ahead of her fight with Sarah Mahfoud when it was interrupted by Fury saying: ‘I expected you to be here.’

Paul appeared to take the comments in good humor despite the pair being rivals, and as the call drew to a close, he urged Fury to give the fight another chance.

He said: ‘Tommy, let’s make the fight happen’ and Fury looked set for it as he replied: ‘see you soon’.

This week, Paul, who has a record of 5-0 as a professional boxer, did not seem confident that a fight between him and Fury could be arranged, saying: ‘Look, it’s going to be the last payday of his life from boxing anyway.

‘He would quit boxing after that, or at least he should. I will make him a meme if we ever fight, literally a crazy meme.

“At the end of the day, he ducks me, so I don’t know what this guy’s angle is. I think he just wants to gain popularity and fight scrubs because he knows he can make around £100,000 every time he fights these scrubs. So if he gains more popularity, the longer that gig can last for him.’