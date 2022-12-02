Letby’s colleague – baby girl was stable at break and in urgent medical care when I returned

<!–

Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with seven counts of murder and ten others with attempted murder

A colleague of Lucy Letby said she returned from a break to find a previously healthy baby was projectile vomiting and receiving urgent care.

The Band 5 nurse, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she gave Baby G a feed of her mother’s expressed milk before leaving for a break at 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2015.

When she returned an hour later, the baby was receiving urgent care.

Baby G had vomited a projectile with such force that the fluid left the bed and splashed a nearby chair and canopy.

Letby’s colleague told the Manchester Crown Court jury: ‘I came back from my break and the lights were on in Nursery 1, which is right in front of us from where we came out.

‘I went past that room to Nursery 2, but G wasn’t there. So I sent to where the other staff were in Nursery 1 and found out she was there.

“I can’t remember what they were doing at the time, but there were staff there and they told me she had been unwell while I was on a break.”

Asked by Philip Astbury, Prosecutor, whether the incident had been unexpected, she replied: ‘Yes, because she had been in a cot in nursery 2, fed and settled when I left her. I was no more worried than usual for a baby with little oxygen.”

Another neonatal nurse, Ailsa Simpson, recalled that the baby was “in good shape” that night.

She was sitting with Lucy Letby on the nurses’ desk when, 15 minutes into her colleague’s break, they both heard the projectile vomit.

Letby was responsible for taking care of Baby G while her co-worker had an hour-long lunch break

The two nurses then rushed in to help the child. When they reached her, the bedside monitor sounded an alarm to indicate that her heart rate and saturation level had dropped.

She couldn’t remember what each of them was doing, but between them they stood the baby upright and gave her breathing support through the Neopuff.

“Whether it was me or Lucy who did the Neopuff, I don’t remember. At that point we were on her ventilator and would have called for help right away. It was as if I or my colleague would have shouted that’.

Lisa Walker, a nurse, was the first to respond and a short time later Dr. Alison Ventress arrived to assist with the emergency.

When questioned again by Mr Astbury, she recalled telling police in an audio interview that upon hearing the vomit, she got up immediately. She added at the time, “I ran in and Lucy Letby ran in with me.”

Jurors have shown the neonatal nursery where Letby allegedly killed babies

Defensively, Ben Myers, KC, asked the nurse about the decision to turn Baby G’s care over to Lucy Letby in the wake of the vomit.

She agreed that she was not intensive care trained at the time, while Letby was. So it made sense for the night shift manager to assign her to the baby’s care.

Letby, 32, originally from Hereford, denies killing seven babies and attempting to kill a further 10.

The trial will resume on Monday.