‘Let your country down’: Kane mocked fans on Premier League return

Former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain manager Lopetegui watched his Wolves team fall behind with an early goal from Everton’s Yerry Mina. But they equalized through Daniel Podence in the first half, then snatched all three points thanks to a deep Rayan Ait-Nouri goal in added time.

The win lifted Wolves from the bottom of the table and moved them to 18th on 13 points, one point and one place below Everton.

Southampton sank to the bottom after their home defeat to Brighton who moved up to sixth place.

Free-flowing Liverpool moved up to sixth in an entertaining game that featured a first senior goal from Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic and a record assist from Andy Robertson.

Forward Mohamed Salah scored the visitors’ first goal in the fifth minute after a sublime pass from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.