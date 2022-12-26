‘Let your country down’: Kane mocked fans on Premier League return

Former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain manager Lopetegui watched his Wolves team fall behind with an early goal from Everton’s Yerry Mina. But they equalized through Daniel Podence in the first half, then snatched all three points thanks to a deep Rayan Ait-Nouri goal in added time.
The win lifted Wolves from the bottom of the table and moved them to 18th on 13 points, one point and one place below Everton.
Southampton sank to the bottom after their home defeat to Brighton who moved up to sixth place.
Free-flowing Liverpool moved up to sixth in an entertaining game that featured a first senior goal from Spanish teenager Stefan Bajcetic and a record assist from Andy Robertson.
Forward Mohamed Salah scored the visitors’ first goal in the fifth minute after a sublime pass from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.
Defender van Dijk scored Liverpool’s second in the 37th minute with a superb left-footed shot from an assist from Salah, who would have been proud of the finish.
Ollie Watkins put Villa back in the game with a clever 59th-minute header past goalkeeper Alisson Becker, before 18-year-old midfielder Bajcetic hammered home Liverpool’s third to secure victory on 81 minutes.
Bajcetic became the second youngest Spanish goalscorer in the Premier League after Cesc Fábregas with Arsenal in 2004.
“It was brilliant for him,” Robertson said of his teenage teammate after the game. “He’s really improved his game and he was brilliant when he came on.”
The Scottish defender’s pass for Salah’s opening goal surpassed Leighton Baines with the most assists by any defender in Premier League history, 54.
“I don’t like individual things. I’m all for the team. But when you do things like that and you’re in the Premier League against incredible defenders, it’s always good to be on top,” Robertson said.
The result left Aston Villa 12th with 18 points.
After a poor start to the season, Liverpool are finding form and closing in on the top four and an expected place in next year’s Champions League.
“I think we played the first half exceptionally. We were really good,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.