Let us in! Bryson DeChambeau pleads for PGA Tour to let LIV golfers in Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup

Team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup “are only hurting themselves” by banning players who have signed up for LIV Golf, said former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events, including the Presidents Cup and any other tours approved by the circuit.

DeChambeau has played for the United States in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup in the past, but will instead be televised next week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Bryson DeChambeau has called up the PGA Tour again to allow LIV players to compete again

DeChambeau will miss next week’s Presidents Cup and will be watching events in Quail Hollow on TV

“Personally, I think the team events are only hurting themselves by not allowing us to play, not allowing us to qualify by some capacity, in some facet,” DeChambeau told reporters prior to this week’s LIV event in Chicago.

“From the team aspect, I would say it’s sad that those governing bodies didn’t allow us to qualify. That’s all I can say to that. I want to play in many events on the PGA Tour. It would be great.

“That’s what LIV Golf has been trying to do – they’ve allowed us to play on the PGA Tour. It’s the PGA Tour that keeps us from that.”

The lucrative LIV series, which counts 12 big winners among its players, offers $25 million purses in no-cut 54-hole tournaments.

But critics say LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, amounts to “sports washing” by a nation seeking to improve its reputation in the face of criticism for its human rights record.

DeChambeau pictured battling for the United States in the 2020 Ryder Cup

DeChambeau is one of the complainants in the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and, while he declined to comment on the lawsuit, said he had “no buyer regrets” about switching to LIV Golf.

“Besides choosing my agent, this is the biggest decision I’ve ever made in my entire life and I couldn’t be happier to be here,” he said.

“What LIV Golf has delivered is something new and unique, different… there will be some disruption and people will not like it. And I respect anyone who thinks it’s not good for the game of golf.”