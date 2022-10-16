‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’

An expanding middle class has symbolized China’s rise since Deng Xiaoping began the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress is now in danger of being reversed as millions of people in China face a rising cost of living, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and slow growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened Sunday the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, in which he is expected to become the first leader since Mao Zedong to receive a third term. Xi has put his “Chinese dream” of a thriving middle class at the center of his vision of the country. However, economic headwinds hit China’s vast bourgeoisie – represents a new challenge for Xi.

Xi can cite a strong record as he looks back on his first decade in power. Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty and benefit from an average annual growth rate of 6 percent. It is estimated that between 350 and 700 million people belong to the middle class – up from about 15 million at the turn of the century.

“China has changed dramatically at great speed,” said Jean-Louis Rocca, a sinologist at Paris Sciences-Po University who specializes in the Chinese middle class. “In just a few years, hundreds of millions of Chinese are the first in their families to go to college and then get high-paying jobs, and consumption patterns have changed accordingly.”

‘Declining quality of life’

However, the Chinese Dream now seems to be slipping away. China’s economy grew just 0.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, a marked slowdown from China’s robust growth following its early success in managing the pandemic.

Xi’s interventionist economic policies have put China’s strict “zero-Covid” strategy ahead of growth, while curbing tech titans like Alibaba and the Tencent conglomerate. Meanwhile, the trade war with the United States has flared up, with the US Department of Commerce imposing sweeping new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to China on Oct.

“Incomes are no longer rising while the cost of living is rising by leaps and bounds,” Rocca said. “And there is a lot of social pressure. To be ‘successful’ you have to be able to live in such and such a neighbourhood; send your children to such and such school; wear clothes of this brand; and owns that car brand.”

Health costs are also rising as Chinese society ages rapidly. “People feel a decrease in their quality of life,” says Rocca.

But expectations are still rising – especially for the Chinese youth – creating an abundance of highly educated people competing for the same positions.

“Never before have so many people graduated from college, but not all of them get a job after graduation,” Rocca noted. “Unemployment among well-educated young people is close to 20 percent. Some accept low-paying jobs as the ‘least worst’ option – and they see the successful life that society tells them to have slipped away.”

From ‘lay down’ to ‘let it rot’

China’s real estate market is a further example of the fading of the Chinese dream. “If there is one symbol of fulfilled ambitions in China, it is owning a house,” Rocca said. At first glance, the situation looks good: 87 percent of households own their own home and 20 percent have several. But the situation is bleak for young people, many of whom find it virtually impossible to afford a home of their own. Rampant land speculation has pushed prices up, sending a real estate bubble looming over the economy. Rents have become unaffordable, especially in the biggest cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

In this context, many young people have decided to lower their ambitions: The term “pliers ping” (laying flat) has been doing the rounds on social media in recent months – the idea to forgo the pursuit of success in favor of a simpler lifestyle:

The move sprang from a 2021 viral blog post by Luo Huazong, a young man who recounts how he quit his job as a laborer, moved to Tibet, and began living frugally on occasional chores and savings, on a budget of $60 a month. “After working for so long, I just felt numb, like a machine,” Luo . said The New York Times. “So I resigned.”

Since then, testimonials of fatigue about the rat race have circulated on the internet – although Chinese censors quickly removed them. T-shirts with the phrase “Lie down” soon became popular – before disappearing from online stores at the same speed. According to a survey by tech giant Weibo between May 28 and June 3, 61 percent of the sample said they were ready to take the “reclining pose”.

“Until recently, everyone thought that each generation would be better off than the last,” said Alex Payette, a sinologist and director of the Montreal-based geopolitical consultancy the Cercius Group. “But now we see the Chinese dream reaching a ceiling.”

In recent months, “lay flat” has given way to a new rallying cry – “let it rot”. While the first was a “call to live simply,” the second is “a lot more negative and apathetic,” Payette noted. “The idea is that if you’re asked to do something at work, you avoid it, and if you eventually have to, you put in as little effort as possible.”

“Let it rot” has become very popular in recent months: on Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, the original Mandarin term “bailan” got about 2.3 million hits by the end of September. Videos with “let it rot” in the title are currently the most popular on Bilibili, the equivalent of YouTube.

The ‘let it rot’ ethos has even infiltrated the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Payette noted: “We’ve seen it during floods, for example. CCP cadres would rather wait for a leadership order than make urgent decisions – even if this approach could have disastrous consequences. It’s nothing evil; it’s just a matter of never taking the initiative.”

Even more surprising, the middle-class malaise has occasionally sparked protests — with protesters defying the CCP’s violent suppression of any form of popular contestation. Thousands protested in China’s central Henan province in May and June after four small rural banks collapsed. Faced with the downfall, people took to the streets to claim their frozen savings.

Earlier this year, thousands of property developers abruptly stopped construction due to the economic slowdown. Social media lit up with calls for homebuyers to boycott paying the mortgages on the new homes they were waiting for.

‘People don’t want to back down’

But as the CCP’s 20th Congress kicks off, Rocca said Xi can rest assured that social discontent will not snowball into political unrest.

“If you look at all these things, from ‘laying down’ to the Henan protests, you can see that they are quite apolitical; they are all about disconnecting from society.”

“The overwhelming majority of the Chinese population – especially those who are not members of the party – support the Communist Party,” Rocca continued. “Most people – especially those who witnessed the Cultural Revolution and the protests in Tianenmen Square – will say that it was the party that prospered them. Yes, a new ambivalence has arisen – a certain sluggishness in response to changing circumstances – but people still think the CCP runs the country well.”

Nevertheless, the problems of the middle class will feature prominently at the CCP congress, Rocca said: “Experts have now been cleared to criticize certain policies, calling for better financing of health insurance, a fight against inequality and lower real estate prices. “, he said. “That shows that there are people in the party who want reforms.”

“People don’t want to go backwards,” Rocca continued. “The party recognizes this; it knows that a sense of progress is important for political stability.”

“This issue will be a major challenge for Xi’s next term in office,” Payette said. Disillusionment with the status quo and the popularity of the “lie” mentality “could lead to a decline in the employment rate, especially in sectors such as manufacturing”, which would affect the economy in general.

Only a return to robust economic growth can guarantee Beijing’s goal of ‘common prosperity’ and revive the Chinese dream.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.