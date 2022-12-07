Thursday, December 8, 2022
Tech

Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money

by Jacky
Amazon’s new ad verification program pays users $2 a month – if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone.

Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already allows users to hand over third-party shopping coupons in exchange for perks.

