Lessons from AIDS can help us defeat other diseases

When I arrived at Entebbe airport in Uganda, I was struck by the miles of carpentry workshops on the road to Kampala building wooden coffins. It was the mid-1980s and I was studying the epicenter of a new disease devastating Africa: AIDS.

After being infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), people can remain healthy for years after an initial, short, flu-like illness. But without treatment, the consequences are always fatal. About 85 million are infected, and 40 million have so far lost their lives.

I witnessed that tragedy as a health adviser to the UK government’s aid programme. But over the years I have also seen the world successfully fight back against AIDS. Now I believe it’s important to take those lessons and use them not just for disease-specific programs, but to develop sustainable, integrated strategies for universal healthcare and Human development leaving no one behind.

In the 1990s, emaciated and incontinent patients with ulcers filled the corridors of Kamazu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. As I drove across the country, I saw deserted fields and empty villages.

Attending the funerals of my local colleagues, including those of the British High Commission, was a regular part of my job. My main task – setting up Malawi’s post-colonial health care facilities – was dented because doctors and nurses were dying faster than they could be trained.

I used Zambia Airways many times to travel around Southern Africa until HIV infections started to rise aircrew hastened his demise. While infection rates in the police and army – exact levels were closely guarded secrets – regional instability became a serious problem.

It was heartbreaking to travel through overcrowded orphanages in South Africa as parents died and traditional family support systems became overwhelmed. Older siblings were kicked out to be abused and exploited in the streets. I saw even worse Rwandawhere 70 percent of the 500,000 women raped during the 1994 genocide contracted HIV.

Then a “miracle” happened. In a Zimbabwean hospital, I saw an AIDS patient being treated with antiretrovirals rise from his deathbed. Overwhelmed, I cried with his family who came to take him home singing and dancing.

The AIDS beast was no longer invincible. Inspired, I returned to my office to set up the largest HIV/AIDS program for Southern Africa at the time, with British aid funds at my disposal. However, there was a problem. Although azidothymidine (AZT), the first HIV treatment, came on the market in 1987, the $8,000 annual cost per patient seemed an insurmountable obstacle.

But I had underestimated the determination of people living with HIV and AIDS who refused to be marginalized as victims. They joined vulnerable populations such as sex workers in Amsterdam and London, migrant workers in Mumbai and Nairobi, injecting drug users in Melbourne and Mexico City, and gay groups in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. They challenged prevailing prejudices with a combination of reason and passion that dominated the agenda-setting AIDS conferences I attended Stockholm

Results followed. Funding for AIDS research skyrocketed and public attitudes began to change. Even religious orthodoxies began to erupt as the ethical case for condoms grew stronger.

Such global solidarity was unprecedented in history and Big Pharma could not sustain the immorality of massively profiting from life-saving antiretrovirals. In 1994, under the leadership of South Africa and India, developing countries sought flexibility Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights Agreement (TRIPS). to produce cheaper generics when public health emergencies loomed.

This was finally achieved with the 2001 Doha Declarationand the effect was a 99 percent reduction in antiretroviral costs to less than $100 annually in the poorest countries. Innovation flourished with better drug combinations to the point that a treated HIV-infected person can now enjoy almost normal lifespan. Pre-exposure prophylaxis with antiretrovirals is also very effective in preventing spread. Today, 75 percent of people with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy.

Yet there is no room for complacency, given the stark inequality – the fitting theme for this year’s World AIDS Day. While primary infections have stabilized elsewhere, they have increased in the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Has previous progress delayed

, with 1.5 million new HIV infections and 650,000 deaths last year. Reviving the struggle in low- and middle-income countries, especially to reach marginalized communities, will require $29.3 billion by 2025.

The good news? Those of us who have fought AIDS for decades know that it is possible – and that it can serve as a model for how we deal with other public health threats such as COVID-19, Ebola, malaria, tuberculosis and important non-communicable diseases. diseases.

For example, it was the massive AIDS-induced investment in basic sciences that paved the way for advances in many deadly cancers, making them livable. The technologies invented around AIDS management aided the super-fast invention of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, and most recently the first working vaccine against humanity’s ancient scourge, malaria.

Today’s fight against our biggest killers, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, is based on the social mobilization and educational techniques developed by AIDS activists. They’ve also helped us develop the skills to counter stigma and fear—invaluable in conditions as diverse as Ebola and schizophrenia.

The greatest impact continues to come from the bold vision that all HIV-positive people have a basic human right to access antiretrovirals. That has changed in today’s universal health care movement which encompasses significant preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care from the cradle to the grave.

But more needs to be done. We need renewed creativity and adaptation to ensure that the lessons learned from the fight against AIDS benefit future generations. Countries like India and South Africa – which have successfully obtained patent exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines – should not stop there. They should push to get similar deals on drugs and diagnostics for COVID-19. Like the antiretroviral waivers two decades ago, such a success in the coronavirus era would set an example for future public health crises.

Our successes against AIDS won’t mean much if we don’t use them to tackle other conditions as well.

The experience of fighting AIDS has profoundly changed science, society and politics. Those who have struggled through the darkest days know that today’s harsh world – including additional challenges due to climate change and numerous conflicts – is no cause for pessimism.

When we need inspiration, a visit to the carpenters on the Entebbe-Kampala Road should help. Antiretrovirals ended their coffin business, but they’re busier than ever making beautiful furniture – for the living.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.