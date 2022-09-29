Lessons for Truss when economic orthodoxy bites back

Disdain for economic orthodoxy dripped from Liz Truss’ lips in the first major interview of her campaign to become Conservative Party leader. “We have a consensus from the Treasury, from economists, from the Financial Times, from other outlets, who have been peddling a certain kind of economic policy for 20 years. It hasn’t produced any growth,” she said.

This column is not a defense of the FT, but an explanation to the new UK Prime Minister about what economic orthodoxy is and what it is not. After taking a crash course in penalties in the financial markets following Friday’s ‘mini’ budget, her new government could benefit from taking note.

Despite accusations that economic orthodoxy is driven by a cozy clique of the Davos-present global elite, the truth is far more mundane. Economic orthodoxy is not ideological, but simply the accumulated knowledge and experience of what works best. It is not the slave of a defunct economist, but a constantly evolving body of thought and experimentation in the real world. It is always open to challenge.

There is no doubt that orthodoxy can do things wrong. But it learns from its mistakes. Far from any element of the “Washington consensus– the economic orthodoxy of the 1990s – survived the Asian financial crisis in the second half of that decade.

The lesson from 2010 to 2015, now accepted by the IMF, the OECD and the European Commission, is that in the years following the global financial crisis, there was a little too much focus on deficit reduction and austerity. There should have been more leeway in light of the floor interest rates and high unemployment.

More recent evidence suggests that there are nevertheless limits to economic stimulus, while inflationary restraints are closer and more difficult than orthodoxy had thought. The Biden administration has found that running a “high-pressure economy” was much riskier than consensus thought.

Compare this flexibility of thinking with recent bouts of economic populism attempted in many countries and ask these questions. Was Greece better off under Syriza’s government in 2015, which sought a crisis and the country nearly exited the euro, or with its strong recovery now? Does Brexit and the erection of trade barriers with the UK’s neighbors help or harm the country’s prosperity? Have Donald Trump’s tariffs led Beijing to submit and make the US a major exporting country?

Economic populism suffers from all the diseases it wrongly attributes to economic orthodoxy. It is rigid in its beliefs, highly ideological and unable to adapt when the facts change. It is incapable of considering trade-offs or unforeseen consequences of policies, which is why it performs so poorly.

Take the UK’s dismal performance in financial markets over the past week, with a tumbling currency, rising government borrowing costs, households unable to obtain mortgages and the near collapse of UK pension funds. If ministers are eager to break orthodoxy, wouldn’t it have been wise for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to question whether people in the financial markets are part of economic orthodoxy? The fact that they are – because it has been shown that money is better taken care of that way – should have given him some food for thought before making unsecured tax cuts at a time of high inflation that would no doubt raise concerns.

With a double budget deficit and a current account deficit, the UK needs the global economic orthodoxy to keep borrowing the money. So it is not wise to denigrate his thinking, fire the respected top Treasury official, or refuse an independent assessment of public finances.

In fact, the past week has shown that the only problem with economic orthodoxy is the name. Rather call it knowledge and experience.

