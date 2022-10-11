Lesotho’s election winner announces new coalition government

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) – Lesotho’s businessman and politician Sam Matekane becomes the South African country’s next prime minister after assembling a coalition led by his Revolution for Prosperity party.

Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition in the capital Maseru on Tuesday. His party will work with two smaller parties, the Alliance of Democrats and the Movement for Economic Change, to secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a government.

Matekane, whose party was only launched in March this year, won 56 of the legislature’s 120 seats in last week’s general election. That was five less than the 61-seat threshold each party needs to form its own government.

While he had stressed the importance of governing alone to enable his party to implement what he called a “development agenda”, Matekane joined forces with other parties after failing to secure an outright victory. Together, the two smaller parties bring 9 seats to the new coalition, giving Matekane’s government a narrow majority of 65 seats.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Matekane said he chose the two sides because they share the same vision to reduce government spending and improve the delivery of government services to the people of Lesotho.

Matekane is a newcomer to politics, but the leaders of the two partner parties bring experience to the government. The leader of the Alliance for Democracy, Monyane Moleleki, was deputy prime minister from June 2017 to May 2020. Selibe Mochoboroane, leader of the Movement for Economic Change, served as development planning minister in the outgoing government of the All Basotho Convention, which will hand over power when Matekane is sworn into office on a date to be determined.

Matekane said the coalition’s immediate tasks will be “to curb government spending, stabilize the economy and unify the nation”. Lesotho is plagued by chronic instability and widespread poverty. He said he would hold a weekend retreat with coalition partners to chart the way forward.

Hundreds of people lined the streets near Matekane’s offices to celebrate his announcement of a new government.

Commenting on Matekane’s victory in his first election, Tlohang Letsie, a political science lecturer at the National University of Lesotho, said his new party won because the electorate was fed up with the political status quo.

“The votes came from a place of anger… The election results send a clear message to all political parties that when people choose to govern, they expect to perform,” he said.

Matekane’s “incoming government must deliver, people’s expectations must be met,” Letsie said.

Maseru resident Tene Mabuse expressed similar views.

“I want the new government to create jobs. Previous governments have failed the people, trying only to advance and serve their own interests,” Mabuse said. “I’m happy that Revolution for Progress won, because we need new players. We need them to create jobs.”

He said Matekane and his party “should be warned that if they disappoint us, we will not hesitate to dump them in the same way as the parties we have dumped.”

