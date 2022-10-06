Lesotho polls to elect leader to tackle unemployment, crime

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Voters in the picturesque mountain kingdom of Lesotho will go to the polls Friday to choose a leader who must find solutions to the high unemployment and crime rate.

The South African country of 2.1 million has more than 60 registered political parties, but the election is expected to be a three-party contest.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu of the Democratic Congress Party is in a close race against his current coalition partner Nkaku Kabi of the All Basotho Convention and businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity.

Lesotho’s King Letsie III presides over a constitutional monarchy, but has virtually no political power. Whichever party gets enough representatives in Lesotho’s 120-seat National Assembly to form a government will elect the new prime minister. With so many parties contesting the election, a coalition is highly likely, experts say.

Amnesty International has urged all parties to uphold basic rights during and after the elections.

“A dangerous pattern of human rights abuses, including torture, unlawful killings and excessive use of force by members of the security forces in Lesotho, has been a common occurrence under the current coalition government over the past five years,” said Amnesty Director Muleya Mwananyanda. for Eastern and Southern Africa, wrote last week.

“Political candidates vying for leadership positions, including seats in parliament, in the upcoming general election must make a commitment to put respect for human rights and responsibility for past human rights abuses at the heart of their campaigns,” Mwananyanda wrote. “If elected, they must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victims of these human rights crimes.”

Election observers from the European Union, the Commonwealth, the African Union and the Southern African Development Community are in Lesotho to assess the election process.

Of the top three candidates, Matekane is the only one who has never been in government. A savvy multi-millionaire businessman, he claims he’s the best way to tackle unemployment in Lesotho. Matekane has pledged to expand markets for Lesotho-made clothing and diversify products exported to the US under the African Growth Opportunities Act trade concession.

The garment industry is Lesotho’s second largest employer after the government and employed more than 45,500 textile workers at the beginning of 2020, according to official statistics. But about 25% of those workers lost their jobs amid the global economic slump caused by COVID-19.

The scourge of crime is a pressing campaign problem. Lesotho suffered 41 homicides per 100,000 people, the highest number in Africa and significantly worse than the world average of 7 per 100,000, according to the World Population Review.

Whichever party comes to power, the entire law enforcement sector – from police to justice – will have to provide enough to arrest suspects and bring the trials to a successful conclusion, crime experts say. Lesotho currently has a criminal backlog estimated by senior judicial officials at around 4,000.

The traditional Famo music gangs are accused of turf wars and violent shootings in Lesotho and neighboring South Africa, where the gangs are also involved in illegal mining in abandoned sites.

A Famo gang leader, Sarele Sello, is wanted by South African police for the July murder of 16 customers at a tavern in Soweto, but that doesn’t stop him from engaging in Lesotho’s political campaign. Earlier this week, Sello was honored at a campaign rally in the capital Maseru, pledging his support for the All Basotho Convention party.

A new government will also be challenged to implement sweeping reforms in the judiciary, parliament and the media, which were recommended by the ADC, the 16-nation Southern Africa Development Community, to end chronic political instability.

Lesotho’s subsistence farming practices need to be improved to end chronic food insecurity. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, based on the FAO offices in Rome.

PART: