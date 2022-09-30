LeSean McCoy slams Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as ‘overhyped and overrated’

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy has criticized the playing style of Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray had a controversial summer off the pitch, but he has now come under criticism for his performance on the pitch.

During a recent appearance on the podcast ‘I Am Athlete Tonight’, McCoy had some very harsh words when talking about the Cardinals QB.

“He’s garbage. Overhyped. Overrated,” McCoy said. “He plays like a high school student.

“Run around, run backwards, he makes a circle, the ballerina circles, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then finds a wide receiver. That’s not how you play quarterback.’

McCoy played with a number of different QBs during his career, from Donovan McNabb to Tom Brady, throughout his 12-year career playing for four different teams.

One of those four teams in 2019 happened to be the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

While becoming one of the top QBs in the league, Mahomes was known for playing off-schedule involving many “ballerina circles.” However, according to McCoy, Mahomes and Murray are not comparable.

“He’s not Mahomes. Let me tell you about Mahomes very quickly: most passes from Mahomes are [based on] timing,” McCoy said.

“Third step, hit, boom, ball is out. Fifth step, boom, ball is out. Now he sometimes goes off script, we all can… [but] not every pass! every pass, [Murray] hold the ball, let’s make a miracle. Every game he’s played. Watch him play. It’s really embarrassing, to be honest. Like, who’s coaching this kid?’

Patrick Mahomes is known for creating plays that involve many ‘ballerina circles’

Murray (1) scores a two-point conversion past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39)

Murray has already faced quite a bit of criticism this offseason after signing a huge contract extension with a highly controversial ‘study clause’.

After facing stiff opposition, including Murray himself publicly speaking out against the clause, the Cardinals quickly announced it was being removed.

Clause or no clause, the Cardinals haven’t gotten off to a hot start this season. The team is 1-2 and Murray himself is 90-141, with 784 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.