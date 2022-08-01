Lesbian couple who topped up £60,000-a-year earnings selling cocaine for luxury lifestyle jailed

A ‘greedy’ couple, already earning £60,000 a year from their day jobs, became evening and weekend cocaine dealers to pay for their glamorous lifestyle, including luxury overseas holidays and designer clothes.

Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, each received two years and eight months in prison.

Newport Crown Court learned that the couple, from Newport, Gwent, had been dating for five years and had a “healthy future” together before police caught them by accident.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer said the duo made “more than £100 a day on a weekday and £200 on the weekend” selling cocaine and would choose when they worked.

Newport Crown Court heard the couple, from Newport, Gwent, had been dating for five years and had a ‘healthy future’ together before police caught them by accident

Searches of Greenland’s (pictured) address found cash and high-end designer clothes, Mr Fryer said

The ‘greedy’ couple (Barrington pictured) were already earning £60,000 a year from their day jobs when they became evening and weekend cocaine dealers to pay for their glamorous lifestyle, which included luxury overseas holidays and designer clothes

He said, “There were a lot of conversations about future vacations, expensive vacations. Their motivation here was greed.’

Searches of the Greenland address found cash and high-quality designer clothes, he added.

Mr Fryer went on to explain that they were seen in a Volkswagen Golf parked in front of an apartment building when a man approached their car and then left.

“Agents quickly came to the conclusion that a drug deal was underway,” he said. “A large amount of money has been recovered.”

The court heard that officers also found three bags of white powder, a Nokia mobile phone that the women had tried to hide in the car, and an iPhone.

Mr Fryer said officers analyzed the phone and found references to how much money the duo made from drug dealing.

The couple admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, citing concerns about cocaine supply and possession of criminal property.

Kevin Seal, who defended Greenland, said the women were “in the ravages of addiction” selling drugs to pay off a debt owed to dealers.

Nicholas Gedge, on behalf of Barrington, said: ‘She is an intelligent young lady. Her family and friends speak highly of her.

Judge DJ Hale described the women’s motivation (Barrington pictured) as ‘shared greed’

In addition to their two years and eight months in prison, the women (Greenland pictured) face a crime proceeds hearing to repay their ill-gotten gains

Her road to cocaine addiction is very sensitive. She struggled for a long time to deal with it. This put her in a drug debt. This is what she thought was a way out.’

Judge DJ Hale told them, “You two were in a relationship for about five years. You both had good jobs. Your family income from those jobs combined was over £60,000 a year.

You had a healthy future together, and you threw it all away because of, in effect, shared greed.

“If you hadn’t been caught by sheer coincidence, you would have gone through with this. More people in debt. You got into this because you were in debt, but you knew how it got customers into debt.

‘You are two young ladies of good character. Two young ladies with a future you threw away.’

In addition to serving two years and eight months in prison, the women must face a hearing on the proceeds of the crime to repay their ill-gotten gains.