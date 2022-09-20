L’Equipe worry ‘clouds are gathering’ over France national team

‘Clouds are gathering’ over the French national team with growing concern that the world champions are unraveling months after the World Cup in Qatar.

French daily newspaper L’Equipe focused their front page on Tuesday on a day where all the chatter around the team came from the pitch, with Kylian Mbappe challenging image rights rules, Paul Pogba opening up about being held at gunpoint and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris forced to retire due to an injury.

‘With two months until the start of the Cup, the clouds gather over the FFF’, read L’Equipe’s cover over.

“With Noel le Graet, an increasingly controversial president, the Pogba case, the revision of the image rights agreement under pressure from the players and a series of injuries, the French team is going through a period of turbulence.”

Turbulence appears to be mild.

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Paul Pogba (right) have both dominated the headlines off the pitch, with Mbappe challenging image rights and Pogba details being kept under wraps.

Monday’s big development came as Mbappe reportedly refused to take part in a national team photo shoot due to a long-running dispute over image rights.

News of his reported rejection came mid-afternoon and by early evening the FFF responded, keen to avoid any media warfare with their star striker.

The FFF confirmed that they will investigate the situation around the players’ image rights and according to RMC SportMbappe will attend a media session on Tuesday in light of an agreement to change the rules.

Their statement read: ‘Following final discussions with the French team’s managers, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the FFF has committed to revising as soon as possible the image rights agreement that binds it to its national team players. ‘

It continued: “The FFF looks forward to working on the contours of a new agreement that will enable it to protect its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and beliefs expressed unanimously by the players.”

Back in March, this was a rumbling issue when Mbappe led a boycott among the French team of certain sponsors, with concerns over betting companies and fast food brands, as reported by Get French Football News.

Mbappe was angered by betting company Winimax mocking his father earlier this year

But the Mbappe saga was just part of a day in which the FFF was bombarded by scandals and distractions.

Manager Didier Deschamps had to deal with the latest Paul Pogba police statement, in which he claimed he agreed to pay two gunmen after being held at gunpoint during an alleged blackmail attempt.

Describing what went through his mind when he came face to face with the gunmen, Pogba told police, via Le Monde: ‘I was afraid. The two guys pointed their guns at me. So when I had been held up like that, threatened, I told them I would pay.’

Hugo Lloris has pulled out of the France squad ahead of their Nations League games

Pogba’s ordeal came to light last month when his brother Mathias threatened to share ‘explosive’ revelations about the former Manchester United star with the public.

Pogba is currently sidelined with injury and it remains unclear whether he will be able to play any part in the World Cup, another damning development ahead of their World Cup defence.

Injuries are a major concern and the withdrawal of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on Monday with a thigh problem did little to ease the French media’s jitters around the team.

The goalkeeper is believed to have picked up a thigh injury during the 6-2 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.