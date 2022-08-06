Leppington man unable to sell property after 80 truckloads of toxic waste dumped on rental land

A semi-rural property that has been converted into a toxic waste dump has left the owner furious and unable to sell the property.

Three and a half years ago, owner Jeff Demanuele saw 80 truckloads turn up and dump 1,200 tons of bricks, concrete, metal, plastic and fibro into a pile on his property in Leppington, west of Sydney.

Demanuele and his wife Rose, who captured the dumping on CCTV, said the illegal dumping ground was so brutal that a passing city guard came in and spoke to the drivers and noted down rego numbers.

Three years later, however, no one has been charged and now the couple wants to sell the property but have been told that no one will buy it because of the toxic waste.

Three and a half years ago, 80 truckloads arrived and unloaded 1,200 tons of bricks, concrete, metal, plastic and fibro onto a pile on the property in western Sydney

“I am shocked and outraged that this has happened and my municipality and the Environmental Protection Agency are doing nothing about it,” said Mr Demanuele. A current matter.

“They opened the side gate and told the tenants it was all approved by me.

“I knew nothing about it and would never have allowed it.”

By the time Jeff got to his property, the trucks were ready and his backyard was cluttered with trash, which Jeff estimates saved dumpers millions of dollars in tipping costs.

He contacted the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) who came to investigate and in three and a half years no progress has been made.

The NSW EPA website says they “enforce strict laws regarding illegal dumping to ensure violators pay heavy fines for potential harm to human health and the environment, and to deter dumpers from repeating the violation.”

Individuals found dumping garbage can be fined up to $250,000.

If a company is found to be dumping waste, they could be fined up to $1 million.

NSW EPA told A Current Affair there was not enough evidence to prosecute anyone for illegally dumping the waste.

Daily Mail Australia has approached the NSW EPA for comment.