Leonardo DiCaprio’s linked flame Maria Beregova, 22, shows off her jaw-dropping figure in a crop top

She has been linked to new single Leonardo DiCaprio after spending time with the Oscar winner on a trip to Saint Tropez in July.

And Maria Beregova showed off her stunning figure on Monday when she was spotted strolling in London.

The Ukrainian model, 22, flashed her washboard abs in a small white crop top and matching leggings as she carried a law book around the capital.

Wow! Maria Beregova showed her stunning figure on Monday when she was spotted walking in London

Maria wore a quirky pair of white Yeezy flip flops and carried a stylish handbag during the outing.

The beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her brunette locks straight.

She was spotted with a copy of Fake Law by The Secret Barrister – which gave insight into her interests outside of modeling.

It comes just days after it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone, whom he dated for four years.

Stunning: The Ukrainian model, 22, flashed her washboard abs in a tiny white crop top and matching leggings as she carried a law book through the capital

Stunning: The beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her brunette locks straight

And speculation that Maria and Leonardo were dating started when they were partying together in St Tropez in July – with the beauty having flown to the south of France after breaking up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid. , 30.

She was caught at a party with Leonardo around the same time she started using her maiden name after the divorce from her husband – whose grandfather was Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s accomplice.

The beautiful Ukrainian went back to her maiden name Beregova during the trip, where she was pictured alongside Leonardo.

Stylish: Maria wore a quirky pair of white Yeezy flip flops and carried a stylish handbag on the outing

Her former wife Abdelhafid, who runs a real estate and fashion empire in Monaco, is the grandson of an interior minister and loyalist servant to the ruthless despot Gaddafi.

Massoud Abdelhafid has been labeled the ‘right-hand man’ and ‘walking encyclopedia’ of Libyan dictator Gaddafi. After Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, Massoud senior fled to Cairo, where he is said to have died of an illness in 2015.

Maria follows Titanic star Leonardo on Instagram, but he doesn’t follow her account back.

Hobby: She was spotted with a copy of Fake Law by The Secret Barrister – which gives insight into her interests outside of modeling

Leonardo and his much younger girlfriend reportedly ‘quietly’ ended their relationship earlier this summer, a close source said The sun on Tuesday.

It seems to reinforce Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating a woman over 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

Example: Maria’s former wife Abdelhafid, who runs a real estate and fashion empire in Monaco, is the grandson of the interior minister and a loyal servant of the ruthless despot Gaddafi. Pictured: Beregova and Abdelhafid together at Milan Fashion Week in 2019

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, first met Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His old friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions and Leonardo remained friends with the family.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, after his breakup with model Nina Agdal, just days before the Cannes Film Festival.